OPEN THREAD: California, as it used to be.
February 15, 2022
XI’S GOTTA HAVE IT! Chinese Media Gloat about PRC Influence on the NBA as Enes Kanter Freedom Is Cut.
THE NEW SPACE RACE: A Chinese spacecraft is testing out a new orbit around the moon. “The service module, which played a large part in delivering 1.731 kilograms of fresh lunar samples to Earth in December 2020, is now in a distant retrograde orbit (DRO) of the moon, according to amateur satellite trackers. China has not published an update on Chang’e-5’s activities since May 2021, when the China Lunar Exploration Program released images the spacecraft had taken from deep space. However amateur satellite tracker Scott Tilley and others, including Jean-Luc Milette and Edgar Kaiser, have been following Chang’e-5’s travels through space and provide evidence for the new lunar orbit following months of observations.”
ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Mayor Eric Adams rips press, claims white journalists misrepresent him.
“If you want to acknowledge or not, I have been doing a darn good job and we just can’t live in this alternate reality,” a clearly angered Adams said.
Adams also warned that if the coverage of him doesn’t improve, “I’m just going to come in and do my announcements and bounce.”
Adams repeatedly suggested that race played a factor in news coverage of him, telling an almost all-white group of reporters who were hand-picked by his office and invited to cover the City Hall news conference, “I’m a black man that’s the mayor but my story is being interpreted by people that don’t look like me.”
“How many blacks are on editorial boards? How many blacks determine how these stories are being written?” he said.
“How many Asians? How many East Asians? How many South Asians? Everyone talks about my government being diversified, what’s the diversification in the newsrooms?”
Adams also accused the reporters of “writing through your prisms” before adding: “Diversify your newsrooms so I can look out and see people who look like me.”
The article reads like a scene from Bonfire of the Vanities — it’s good to see the version of the Matrix that Tom Wolfe programmed shortly before his death in 2018 is still running smoothly.
RAND SIMBERG ON P.J. O’ROURKE: “Little-known fact: He was a big fan of space. He was on the board of The Space Foundation. He never used email, but I sent some stuff to him once via his wife, and he wrote a nice letter thanking me.”
THE SEX LIVES OF GALAXIES: Sublime New Hubble Image Reveals a Thrilling Exchange Between Two Galaxies.
WHERE’S SAMUEL L. JACKSON WHEN YOU NEED HIM? AirAsia flight in Malaysia rerouted after snake found on board plane.
MICHAEL BARONE: Returning to normalcy on school masks.
Are we returning to normalcy?
The word “normalcy,” as history buffs know, was used — but not invented — by our only journalist president, Warren G. Harding, to sum up his 1920 campaign. Normalcy was political shorthand for returning to normal times after a European war, prosecutions of peaceful protesters, sharp inflation and depression, terrorist bombings at home, totalitarian revolutions abroad and a pandemic influenza that killed, proportionately, more than twice as many Americans as COVID-19.
Normalcy was popular, too. Harding won the popular vote 60% to 34%, the largest percentage margin in history. The fighting ended; the economy grew; political protesters were pardoned; revolutionaries slumbered. Harding ushered in a decade of widespread prosperity, technological progress and Republican victories. The appeal of normalcy transcended even the most rigid of party lines.
Normalcy’s appeal is apparent now on the issue of masks in schools. Last week, the Washington Post ran an opinion article by three Massachusetts academic physicians arguing that masks in schools are no longer needed because the few adults at risk can protect themselves.
Masks at school are “an intervention that provides little discernible benefit,” chimed in an Atlantic article by three blue-state professionals. Mandatory masking “should end when coronavirus rates return to pre-Omicron levels,” wrote Brooklyn-based New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg.
But there’s a huge group of leftist wine moms who will get a serious case of the vapors if and when that happens: “Jill Filipovic is a progressive writer who’s pro-mask but looking for an off-ramp from having to mask forever. She’s learned the hard way what happens when you share that view with a liberal crowd:”
On the other hand, as Bill Clinton’s Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders used to say as a mantra, think of the children! Watch: The Moment One Elementary School Class Learned Their Mask Mandate Was Ending.
UPDATE: Leader Of California Teachers Union Insists On Masking Children, Attends Rams Game Maskless.
LET’S GO BRANDON: Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices. “Restaurant chains are raising prices because they are paying higher costs for shipping, labor, and commodities including chicken, coffee and cooking oils amid COVID-19 related disruptions. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O).”
PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS: Too weird to check: Attempted assassin in mayoral shooting a gun-control activist?
Frankly, this looks like a young man in the middle of a mental-health breakdown that’s been a long time coming. His last column at the [Louisville Courier Journal] hinted at this too, a few months before he briefly went missing:
I went to school and became exceptional. I beat the odds. My parents allowed me to invest in a bright, comfortable future where I will have earned the benefit of the doubt in a world where my skin color automatically denies me such right.
I’ve earned the right to say I’m not one of the poor, miserable “others” in the streets begging for a handout. I’m America’s bright future. I’ve become another symbol of neoliberal progress where my title and my “recognized” name will give hope to those in desperate need of food, security and shelter.
And thus I’ve become destroyed. No longer myself. But another tool of oppression.
Picking up a gun to force his “revolution” seems inevitable from this long descent. His “revolutionary love letter” all but promised a violent uprising of some sort. And yet, in a media world where honking horns and Spotify contracts are treated like ackshual violence, no one seemed to notice Quintez Brown’s leap off the deep end until he tried to assassinate another local politician. And even then, the same media outlet on which his descent can be chronicled seems less than interested in tying this violence to either Brown’s clear political support for totalitarian systems or his mental health. Don’t expect much more national media coverage of this either, for the same reasons that the LCJ is treading lightly now.
Flashback: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History. And additional examples of leftist violence and eliminationist rhetoric at the link.
SPACE: SpaceX Reusable Rocket Costs Versus Airplanes.
Related: SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Could Be Flown Every Hour.
Not if Boeing and its bureaucrat friends have their way.
RIP, P.J. O’ROURKE: Multiple sources are reporting the death at age 74 of P.J. O’Rourke — if they’re correct, one of the great satirists and prose stylists of the last 50 years has passed away. (And if they’re wrong, O’Rourke’s next column has just written itself.)
Earlier today, Jim Treacher linked to O’Rourke’s classic 1979 National Lampoon article: “How to Drive Fast on Drugs While Getting Your Wing-Wang Squeezed and Not Spill Your Drink.”
Here’s my 2014 interview with O’Rourke discussing his-then new book, The Baby Boom: How It Got That Way (And It Wasn’t My Fault) (And I‘ll Never Do It Again). Sadly updates to PJ Media (no relation, as we confirmed during the interview) over the intervening years have obliterated the graphics and links to the MP3s, but at least the the transcript of the interview, and the YouTube version of its audio, are still online.
DISPATCHES FROM THE RETURN TO NORMALCY, PART DEUX: Biden says he put a dead dog on a Republican’s doorstep while serving as a Delaware county official and promises to ‘work like the devil’ to bring down gas prices in National Association of Counties speech.
DISPATCHES FROM THE RETURN TO NORMALCY: Even With Sold-Out Concerts, No-Shows Are a Big Problem for Venues.
The concert industry was expecting a full-scale recovery in 2022, but persistent fears about COVID-19 have led to high no-show rates that disproportionately impact venues. So while live music may be back across the county, low attendance still has many venues hurting.
Prior to the pandemic, the average no-show rate — meaning the percentage of ticket buyers who don’t attend an event — averaged around 5%. But now, “sagging consumer confidence is causing national no-show rates as high as 50%,” Raeanne Presley, former mayor of Branson, Mo., and co-owner of the city’s Presley’s Theater, told the House of Representatives Small Business Committee during a Jan. 18 hearing. This is having a “devastating” impact, said Presley, who serves on the board of directors for her local chapter of the National Independent Venue Association, “because most of our venue members rely on in-house spending to pay core bills.”
More than any other sector of the touring industry, venues bear the brunt of high no-show rates because of how they make money from concerts. Artists and promoters generate the bulk of their income before the performance from advance ticket sales. After production costs are deducted, the artist and promoter split the ticket revenue; the artist typically receives 85%, and the promoter gets the remaining 15%. Artists also profit from merchandise sales, of which they often must pay a 5% to 20% cut to the venue. On average, an artist will make at least 85% of their concert revenue from tickets and the rest from merch. While high no-show rates do negatively affect merch sales, most artists and promoters go into a concert knowing how much they will make each night. (For smaller shows, the venue typically acts as the promoter as well.)
It’s the opposite for venues, which often make at least 65% of their revenue during the concert from food and beverage sales, parking and their cut of merch sales. The remainder of their income generally comes from fees attached to tickets, rent charged to the promoter or artist and sponsorship money. That reliance on in-person spending leaves venues far more vulnerable. According to Billboard’s own analysis, a 5% drop in attendance equals a 7% drop in revenue for a venue, but only a .4% drop for artists.
Hopefully the massive no-shows at concerts will begin to dwindle, given we spent the fall and winter watching sold-out college and pro football games and other sporting events throughout the US without a comparative spike in COVID numbers, and especially since: The Omicron Wave Subsides.
PUSH BACK: South Dakota Senate Committee Considers Bill to Ban Financial Discrimination by Big Banks. It’s pretty weak sauce, though. It should allow private damage suits with statutory minimum damages in the six figures, and attorney fees.
FEDERAL JUDGE MAKES SURPRISE CHANGE IN SPEECH AT GEORGETOWN LAW: Scheduled to talk about originalism, Judge James C. Ho instead announces “I’m going to spend my time today talking about Ilya Shapiro” and then does so for the entire speech.
“If Ilya Shapiro is deserving of cancellation,” he concluded, “then you should go ahead and cancel me too.”
Georgetown, cut your losses and just let Shapiro go to work. This is passing “embarrassing” and is headed straight for “career-ruining humiliation” territory.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Georgetown Law Self-Cancels Its Elite Status.
BIDEN’S NEGOTIATING PARTNERS: Iraq’s Security Forces Overrun by Iranian-Backed Militants. “For first time, DOD discloses that Iran controls large portions of Iraqi security forces.”
ROGER SIMON: Durham Reveals Democrats Behaving Like the KGB; Is More Coming?
Electronic spying on the White House at the behest of the Democratic Party? It’s what you would expect from Chinese or Russian intelligence. And we thought the Mueller investigation was bad!
And talk about strange cases of projection. The Democrats were always accusing Trump of colluding with Russia while they were behaving like the KGB.
Trump himself responded that this is worse than Watergate, and he surely is correct. Watergate, it will be recalled, was about a small-time break-in at Democratic National Committee headquarters during an election that Republicans won by a historic landslide. Although not to be excused in the slightest, politically, it couldn’t have been more irrelevant.
All this recent eavesdropping occurred during the tightest of elections (2016) and afterward during an actual presidency. It was clearly aimed at destroying that presidency, sabotaging from within—a genuine insurrection, instead of the phony one we know about. Nothing remotely like that has happened in our history.
And it was all instigated by people close to Hillary Clinton or, quite possibly, by Hillary herself. We don’t know yet. One of those involved we do know was Jake Sullivan, currently our national security adviser, charged with overseeing the conflict on the Ukraine–Russia border. Think about that. What a disgrace to our country that is. If you and I know about it, every nation in the world knows it.
This evolving scandal—atrocity might be a better word—has most probably eliminated Clinton from the Democratic presidential sweepstakes. It may even sweep up President Joe Biden.
Or not, thanks to a media near-blackout: Nets Ignore Explosive Report Showing Clinton Spied on Trump.
Just think of the media as Democratic Party operatives with bylines, and their silence makes perfect sense.
Evergreen:
DEAL OF THE DAY: Kindle – With a Built-in Front Light – Black – Ad-Supported. #CommissionEarned (Bumped)
IF YOU CARE ABOUT THE PLANET, YOU HAVE TO BE PRO-NUKE: Is Europe’s Nuclear Phaseout Starting to Phase Out? France re-ups aggressive fission policy; Poland and Romania expand theirs; EU frameworks will treat some nukes as sustainable.
JEFF DUNETZ: Heritage Foundation: U.S. Economic Freedom At Lowest Point Ever.
In just one year of Joe Biden’s presidency, America’s economic freedom index has fallen to its lowest point ever in the survey’s history.
In its annual survey, the Heritage Foundation reports that the U.S. has fallen 2.7 points to an all-time low score of 72.1 and has hit its lowest rank globally of 25th place among nations with the freest economies. The 25th ranking is down from ranking 20th a year ago. Despite the drop in economic freedom, “the Biden administration is still barreling full steam ahead to implement a socialist agenda that would add trillions to the debt, hike taxes, and centralize more federal power over the economy.”
The survey, launched by the Heritage Foundation in 1995, scores countries based on government size, regulatory efficiency, and open markets.
“This year’s Index of Economic Freedom paints a disturbing picture, both at home and abroad,” Heritage President Kevin Roberts said according to Fox Business, “The decline of American economic freedom is serious cause for alarm and has real and tangible consequences for all Americans, especially low-income families and the working class.
To be fair though, as institutions that are eager to spread socialism nationally noted over the weekend: Why the word ‘freedom’ is such a useful rallying cry for protesters. The word has become common among far-right groups, experts say.
ROBERT SPENCER: If We Had a Real President, Here’s How He (or She) Would React to Trudeau’s War on Canadians’ Freedom. “He would address Trudeau directly, and remind him that freedom of assembly and freedom of speech are cornerstones of any free society. He would detail how dangerous a precedent the Canadian prime minister is setting by freezing the truckers’ bank accounts and would note that such tyrannical measures could just as easily be used against Trudeau and his allies if the opposition were ever to come to power.”
Joe Biden doesn’t believe in anything other than Joe Biden.
WELL, GOOD: New study reveals potential target for alcohol-associated liver disease. “Cases of alcohol-associated liver disease continue to rise and is one of the leading causes of alcohol-related deaths. The spectrum of the disease includes hepatitis, fibrosis to cirrhosis and liver cancer. Cirrhosis alone causes 1.6 million deaths worldwide and over 50% of cases are due to alcohol abuse. Besides abstinence, there currently are no effective therapies for treating people with the disease.”
IF YOU WANT MORE OF SOMETHING, SUBSIDIZE IT: Denver to spend $3.9M to expand managed homeless campsites.
DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Bill would prohibit Nebraska colleges from denying money to groups based on beliefs.
THEY’LL DO IT, TOO, IF THE BUREAUCRACY DOESN’T BRING THEM DOWN: SpaceX plans new private spaceflight missions, first private spacewalk.
Spoiler: It’s trying to.
ANALYSIS: TRUE. The Moon should be privatised to help wipe out poverty on Earth, economists say.
Here’s the actual paper.
WELL, GOOD: Erectile dysfunction drugs may help cognitive decline.
Send some to the President, stat. Sorry, Jill.
MY SHAMELESS BLEGGING: As some of you may know, I was a photojournalist in the late 70’s to mid 80’s before becoming a media lawyer.
I recently discovered a trove of negatives that are a real time capsule of a violent and yet charming time and place, both long gone. I’m crowdfunding the cost of scanning more than 200 rolls of black and white film, and of course, printing a high quality photobook.
The link to the Indiegogo campaign is here.
The campaign page shows a few samples of what the book will be like. (Having trouble upload photos to Instapundit at the moment.)
BIDENFLATION: Wholesale prices jump 9.7% in January, further evidence of red-hot inflation. “The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, surged 9.7% in January from the year-ago period, slightly below the 12-year high of 9.8% notched in November and December. But in an unexpected turn, prices rose 1% in January on a monthly basis – well above the revised gain of 0.4% in December.”
THE #RESISTANCE IS EVERYWHERE: A reader sends this from Ann Arbor:
ROGER KIMBALL: A plague of phony experts and elites.
The tweet links to an article in which we read that “freedom is a malleable term — one that’s open to interpretation.” Well, OK. But after a bit of throat-clearing we come to the nub of the argument. Freedom can mean this, it can mean that, experts say, but “It’s also a term that has thrived among far-right groups,” whose population, “a number of experts [say] is… growing in Canada.”
* * * * * * * *
One of the interesting developments over the last several years is the extent to which totalitarian ideas that, until quite recently, would have been expressed only in veiled, euphemistic form are now out in the open. If you don’t wear a mask, refuse to be vaccinated, express unpopular ideas, dissent from this week’s reigning narrative, you should be locked up and terrorized. And of course, it is not just totalitarian ideas that are out in the open, spreading their wings. It is also totalitarian behavior, as we see on city streets wherever people congregate, peacefully, to demand their rights and the police apparatus of the state, egged on by disgusting media megaphones like the CBC, are out there in force in their fancy black SWAT gear to put those peons in their place.
Read the whole thing.
VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Joe Biden Just Got Advice So Crazy You Won’t Believe It.
Plus:
- The Canadian flag is literally domestic terrorism
- The video flashback that tells you everything you need to know about Fidel Trudeau
- The Russian tail didn’t wag Biden’s dog — so now what?
So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.
UNEXPECTEDLY: Seattle’s Soda Tax Goes Horribly Wrong. “A study, comparing Seattle to Portland, the latter of which shockingly didn’t sign on to this dumb idea, finds that Seattleites have responded by switching from sugary sodas to beer. With alacrity. And why not? Sure, beer and wine are taxed, but not to the extent of sugary drinks are at 28 cents per 16 ounces. Greedy bastards.”
STEP AWAY FROM MY RIBEYE: ‘Meat Supremacy’? Eating Meat Is Part of ‘White Supremacist Patriarchal Worldview.’
GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY: My parents fled communism decades ago. But at my elite D.C. university, the ideology is alive and well. “As a junior at Georgetown University, I have been cyberbullied by my peers in such a menacing way that I am now afraid to engage online, or even during class, with my left-leaning peers.”
Sounds like a hostile educational environment to me.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Department of Education investigates alleged anti-Semitism in ‘class lectures and course materials’ at Brooklyn College.
NEWS ON 2020 ELECTION FRAUD: New evidence suggests Pennsylvania was even worse than already known, according to Margot Cleveland of The Federalist. She also has an important update on the Russiagate fraud.
ARE YOU BETTER OFF UNDER JOE? Issues & Insights surveys Joe Biden’s year in the Oval Office and then asks the famous Reagan question during his debate with President Jimmy Carter. The answer can’t be comforting to Democrats hoping to somehow keep control of Congress:
“The economy is growing more slowly than expected. Incomes are being eaten up by rising inflation. Optimism is below where it was during the height of the pandemic in 2020. The nation’s finances are in far worse shape, with the national debt up $1.8 trillion since Biden took office. We’re still nearly 3 million jobs shy of the previous peak. Oh, and COVID deaths under Biden now top 430,000 – more deaths than happened while Donald Trump was president.”
OH: NIH Spent a Shockingly Small Part of Its Budget on COVID Research in 2020.
UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Flashback: CDC, You Had One Job. But NIH spent significantly more on “social determinants of health” than on Covid.
REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Inside the Bizarre Hellworld of Minneapolis: “I wrote about the riots on Lake Street in Minneapolis this past Friday night here over the weekend. The Star Tribune hasn’t reported or editorialized on the riots. Instead they have published a brief op-ed column by Andy Brehm. Andy is a corporate attorney and former press secretary to then Senator Norm Coleman. To top it off, Andy lives in St. Paul. . . . One might think that the story here would have cracked the paper’s pages and merited the attention of the paper’s editors. Indeed, the dissolution of civic order in Minneapolis merits their attention in some form every day. The city is in critical condition. The nonfeasance of the Star Tribune illustrates how a newspaper can contribute to the decline of a major American city.”
Well:
UGH: The chip shortage crippled parts of the world economy. A Russian invasion of Ukraine would make it even worse.
Among the biggest concerns are supplies of several industrial gases used in semiconductor lithography, the process of etching silicon wafers to turn them into computer chips. These include a gas known as C4F6, which is used in many of the most advanced chipmaking processes, as well as neon and helium.
Many of these gases are produced as a byproduct of Russian steel production, but then refined by specialized Ukrainian firms for use by semiconductor manufacturers. Owing to the cross-border nature of this trade, any war between Russian and Ukraine will almost certainly disrupt supplies.
The last time Russia invaded Ukraine, in 2014, the price of neon shot up 600%, almost overnight, causing havoc in the semiconductor industry. Since then, chipmakers have tried to diversify the countries from which they purchase the gas. But Ukraine remains a key supplier.
As for palladium, Russia produces more than 45% of the global supply. The price of the metal has already run up substantially, as traders anticipate potential supply disruptions if Russia invades Ukraine and the rest of the world imposes severe economic sanctions on Russia in response. It is currently trading at $2,400 per ounce, having climbed 52% since mid-December.
Sure would be nice to make more of that stuff here.
ONCE AGAIN, YESTERDAY’S “FAR-RIGHT CONSPIRACY THEORY” BECOMES TODAY’S ACCEPTED FACT: WSJ: Trump Really Was Spied On.
The new shocker relates to the data Mr. Joffe and friends were mining. According to Friday’s filing, as early as July 2016 Mr. Joffe was “exploit[ing]” his “access to non-public and/or proprietary Internet data,” including “Internet traffic pertaining to . . . the Executive Office of the President of the United States (“EOP”).”
The filing explains that Mr. Joffe’s employer “had come to access and maintain dedicated servers for the EOP as part of a sensitive arrangement whereby it provided [internet services]” to the White House. Mr. Joffe’s team also was monitoring internet traffic related to Trump Tower, and Mr. Trump’s apartment on Central Park West.
White House communications are supposed to be secure, and the notion that any contractor—much less one with ties to a presidential campaign—could access them is alarming enough. The implication that the data was exploited for a political purpose is a scandal that requires investigation under oath.
The filing suggests the data collection continued into the Trump Presidency. Mr. Durham says that on Feb. 9, 2017, Mr. Sussmann met with a second federal agency (“Agency-2”) to provide “an updated set of allegations,” and that these “allegations relied, in part, on the purported [internet traffic] that [Mr. Joffe] and others had assembled pertaining to Trump Tower, Donald Trump’s New York City apartment building, the EOP” and a healthcare provider. . . .
The disclosures raise troubling questions far beyond the Sussmann indictment. How long did this snooping last and who had access to what was found? Who approved the access to White House data, and who at the FBI and White House knew about it? Were Mrs. Clinton and senior campaign aides personally aware of this data-trolling operation?
Mr. Durham’s revelations take the 2016 collusion scam well beyond the Steele dossier, which was based on the unvetted claims of a Russian emigre working in Washington. Those claims and the Sussmann assertions were channeled to the highest levels of the government via contacts at the FBI, CIA and State Department. They became fodder for secret and unjustified warrants against a former Trump campaign official, and later for Robert Mueller’s two-year mole hunt that turned up no evidence of collusion.
Along the way the Clinton campaign fed these bogus claims to a willing and gullible media. And now we know its operatives used private tech researchers to monitor White House communications. If you made this up, you’d be laughed out of a Netflix story pitch.
Indeed. Joffe denies everything and insists that he’s apolitical, which I find . . . unpersuasive.
KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEF: The Painfully Obvious Solution to the Drama in Canada. “Nothing like hearing the leader of an allegedly free country threatening to ‘compel’ his citizens. The COVID era has made the leftists all-too casual about using the language of tyrannical dictators. They at least used to be a little coy about it.”
ARE YOU A NON-WOKE MIT ALUM? STUDENT? JUST A SMART STEM NERD WHO HAS NEVER SET FOOT ON MIT’s CAMPUS?: If so, the Babbling Beaver is the satire site for you. Saith the Beaver (with due homage to the Babylon Bee): “Fake News you can trust from transgressive nerds at MIT.”
If the world’s leading STEM university is going to go down the drain, we might as well get a laugh watching it happen. You can subscribe to the Babbling Beaver here.
CROOKED HILLARY: Clinton Campaign Lawyer Gave ‘Sensitive’ Trump Data to CIA, Special Counsel Claims.
The court filing shows the extent to which Clinton operatives went to portray Trump as an agent of Russia. Sussmann’s fellow Clinton campaign lawyer, Marc Elias, commissioned the Steele dossier, which falsely accused Trump of colluding with Russia in order to win the 2016 election. Elias Briefed Clinton campaign officials, including current national security adviser Jake Sullivan, about the investigation of Trump. Sussmann and Elias also provided their findings to media outlets in order to prompt investigations into Trump.
“This is a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate and those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution,” Trump said in a statement about the Sussmann revelation.
Sussmann’s meeting with the CIA has been previously reported, but it was not known that he provided the agency with information taken from White House web servers. According to Durham, Sussmann gave the CIA data purportedly showing a series of suspicious Internet lookups between Russian mobile phones and Trump associates at the White House. But according to Durham, the lookups were common and had also occurred during President Barack Obama’s tenure. Sussmann failed to provide the additional context about the Internet lookups to the CIA, Durham alleges.
It is unclear whether Sussmann knew that Joffe obtained the data from his company’s federal contract. Joffe served as chief technology officer at Neustar until he retired last year. He had long worked with the FBI and other federal agencies on cybersecurity issues. He Received the prestigious FBI Director’s Award in 2013.
Well, isn’t that rich.
THEY NEED TO BREAK JUST A FEW MORE EGGS: GiveSendGo Hacked as Names of Freedom Convoy Donors Apparently Leaked.
MARK HEMINGWAY: News For The Elite.
The few worthwhile media critics that don’t reflexively blame the death of the industry on readers who have the temerity to vote the wrong way often do little more than bash the media for their relentless partisanship. That’s a valid complaint, yes, but pointing out that The New York Times is essentially just a Democratic super PAC that sells ads has been done ad nauseam and gets us no further in solving the problem.
I have a shelf of books on the media that can be divided evenly into these camps, and so I had ample reason to approach Batya Ungar-Sargon’s book, Bad News: How Woke Media is Undermining Democracy, with trepidation. So it is very relieving that Bad News is something different and far more penetrating—the book’s key insight is that the media’s problems stem largely from issues of class, even if the problems are outwardly manifested as political and cultural extremism in the news. Journalism used to be written primarily by the working class for the working class, but as the industry shrinks, it has become ensconced in an elitist bubble that serves the interests of its corporate owners and distribution channels controlled by Big Tech. This renders it incapable of accurately describing, much less diagnosing, the problems faced by working-class readers, leaving the news business in a death spiral as ordinary Americans reject the media in growing numbers.
Almost any journalist old enough to remember when their profession wasn’t a wasteland of listicle sweatshops will acknowledge there’s been a massive cultural shift in newsrooms in recent decades that rarely gets commented on. I started in journalism in the late 1990s. Back then prominent members of the newsroom’s old guard still drank at lunch and smoked in the office—but they were more transgressive in an important regard: They were all working class, or at a minimum, possessed working-class sympathies. An editor I was lucky to work with early in my career, John Corry, started his multi-decade career at the New York Times as a copyboy on the sports desk where he made $25 a week on the side by supplying bookies with the scores of late ballgames by phone, before working his way up the Times’ masthead. “Mild raffishness, moderate dissoluteness, and minor deviancy were tolerated and tacitly encouraged at the Times, and this fact helped breed allegiance to the newsroom,” Corry writes in his memoir, My Times. . . .
But the hypocrisy isn’t merely a matter of unfortunate juxtaposition. Who the media establishment ultimately serves has a profound impact on how newsrooms go about addressing fundamental questions. Instead of presenting real solutions that require reporting uncomfortable truths, woke media frames the issue so that any changes to the system don’t threaten existing liberal power structures. We only see performative posturing designed to assuage elite guilt.
To be fair, the elites have a lot to feel guilty about. Plus:
On the question of conservative media and its growing influence, she observes that the rise of Fox News is, again, as much about class as it is about politics.
“But though the New York Times may claim that ‘Talk Radio Is Turning Millions of Americans into Conservatives,’ the truth is almost certainly the opposite: Conservative media is conservative because it caters to the working class, and not the other way around,” she writes. Indeed, this, in particular, is an example of how the medium is the message—most people who had jobs affording them the opportunity to listen to Rush Limbaugh for three hours in the middle of the day were either on the job in cars or working on shop floors.
Conversely, the legacy media haven’t just abandoned the working class, they’ve embraced full-on snobbery. Ungar-Sargon quotes Nick Williams, the editor in chief of the L.A. Times saying the quiet part loud: “Newspaper prestige, not always but usually, is a function of liberal estimation. Most intellectuals are liberal, and editorial prestige depends on what intellectuals judge it to be.” Ungar later makes the astute observation that this desire to rebuff the working classes “signaled that not through circulation but through content.” No matter how big a story is—the opioid crisis is the prime example—if it doesn’t appeal to affluent liberals who fancy themselves “intellectuals,” it won’t get the coverage it merits.
Indeed.
ANALYSIS: TRUE. Washington Post, New York Times should give back their Pulitzers for Russia-Trump ‘reporting’.
They were dupes at best, possibly co-conspirators. But the NYT has kept Duranty’s Pulitzer, so I don’t expect much.
PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.
Stacey Lennox: A Gigantic COVID Revision Is Coming – Don’t Let the Biden Administration Get Away With It. “The failure of the Biden administration to massage the data to match reality and declare victory over the virus made it clear the response was never about public health. It was about politics and control. However, COVID-19 is becoming politically inconvenient for Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms.”
Athena Thorne: The Democrats’ Laughable 2024 Bench. “Quick! Off the top of your head, try to name a viable Democrat candidate who could draw the kind of widespread, solid support needed to win a general election in our fairly evenly divided country.”
Yours Truly: What the Hell Is Putin Up To? And What the Hell Is Biden Thinking? “In response to Putin’s genuine provocations, the U.S. and NATO are moving around a few thousand troops and some fighters and bombers. It’s almost as though we’re saying, ‘This is all we’ve got, if you were worried we might be serious.'”
Plus: Who You Gonna Believe on Wage Growth, Joe Biden Or Your Own Lyin’ Eyes?
FROM DAVE FREER: Cloud-Castles. #CommissionEarned.
For my review of it, go here.
Augustus Thistlewood was an idealist. The youngest scion of a vastly wealthy family, he’d come to help the poor, deprived people of the strange world of Sybill III – a gas-dwarf world with no habitable land. The human population, descendants of a crashed convict transport, lived on a tiny, crowded, alien antigravity plate they called ‘the Big Syd’, drifting through the clouds in the upper atmosphere. It was a few square miles of squalor, in a vast sea of sky, ruled by the degenerate relics of two alien empires.
The problem was that the people of the Big Syd wanted to help themselves, first – to his money, his liberty, and even his life.
Only two things stood between them and this: the first was his ‘assistant’ Briz, – a ragged urchin he’d picked up as a guide. She reckoned if anyone was going to steal from Augustus, it was going to be her, even if she had to keep him alive so that she could do it. And the second thing was Augustus himself. He didn’t know what ‘giving up’ meant. Actually, he didn’t know what most things meant. As a naïve, wide-eyed innocent blundering through the cess-pit of Sybill III, he was going to have to learn, mostly the hard way. Some of that learning was going to be out in the strange society that existed on the endless drifting clumps of airborne vegetation, and the Cloud-Castles of the aliens who hunted across them. Most of it was learning that philanthropy wasn’t quite what they’d taught him in college.
WHY PROGRESSIVES CAN’T QUIT THEIR MASKS: “For a certain kind of progressive, giving up masking feels like giving in. It doesn’t feel to them like the epidemic has been beaten — it feels to them like they have been beaten, and their cultural enemies (Joe Rogan, and that estranged uncle who is angry on Facebook) have won.”
BRANDEAU CHOOSES THE HARD WAY: Canada PM Justin Trudeau Invokes ‘Emergencies Act’ To Fight Trucker Freedom Convoys.
I want to retract the calumny that Justin Trudeau is Margaret Trudeau’s son by Fidel Castro. In these enlightened days, when males can be “birthing persons”, and in light of the last twenty four hours, I’ve become convinced that Justin Trudeau is Fidel Castro’s son by Adolf Hitler. (Passes the mental floss to the readers. Spits. Yeah.)
WHO WAS THE ROMAN EMPEROR WHO FOUGHT THE OCEAN? US Army goes green, announcing new climate strategy.
Why is it that the only thing the left wants to use our army for is whatever has nothing to do with the function of an army?
“But it’s the moral equivalent of a war” they chirp, while they run screaming down insanity lane.
THE BABY VIPER MISTAKES THE MOMENT: Angry AOC Says Blue Texas Is Inevitable.
The only way that happens is more and more fraud. And that’s a really dangerous game after 2020.
BECAUSE THE CITY ISN’T SHRINKING FAST ENOUGH: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Fires 1,430 Workers Who Refused the COVID Vaccine.
And they don’t have a labor shortage….
NO, NO, NO, LISTEN UP AMERICA, YOU CAN DO THIS: Rat Bastards.
The ATF wants us to report our exes who might have illegally trafficked guns. So…. his name is Barrack Hussein Obama, or perhaps Barry Soetoro, and he sold guns, illegally to the Mexican cartels. Now, come on, fair is fair. We should let the AFT know, by every means available.
Salutes.
Y’all be careful out there.
AND THIS IS WHY THEY MUST DO EVERYTHING TO KEEP POWER: The Biden family is a criminal enterprise as defined in the RICO Act.
IT’S HIGH TIME THE COMFORTABLE OF THE LEFT WERE AFFLICTED: Afflicting The Comfortable.
In the hollows of the night, in the secret of their own conscience, perhaps they’re hearing an increasingly loud voice saying “let my people go.”
Oh, it’s a different people, and the voice right now is mostly our voice. BUT make no mistake, they should be hearing it. Because it’s getting louder and louder. And if they insist in ignoring it, they’ll wish for a plague of locusts.
FROM ROBERT ZIMMERMAN: The lie that was COVID.
Excerpt:
Since day one of the epidemic practically every policy decision by government and the largely Democratic academic community has been based on lies. And those lies caused the initial response to COVID to be wrong and misguided. It was panicked, thoughtless, based on very flawed models rather than the actual data, and did far more harm than good. The later and continuing mandates requiring the COVID shots and masks to keep one’s job, to fly on airplanes, to cross borders, to even go to school or attend public events, are even more insane, based not on the now long-known facts but on lies and fear and the urge by those in power to wield that power corruptly.
It is long past time for everyone to stop buying into these lies.
And it appears the public is finally waking up to these lies. This realization, that the Wuhan panic was based largely on lies, is one of the main reasons these power-hungry politicians are facing larger and larger protests worldwide, protests that are also becoming increasingly determined and defiant. The public is growing heartily sick of the lies they have been fed for the past two years, and are angry at the damage it has done, to their friends, their neighbors, their families, their children, and to themselves.
They want the lying to stop. And they want it to stop, now.
FILE UNDER THE FOUNDING FATHERS TURNING IN THEIR GRAVES: When “Freedom” Is Problematic, Discussion Ends.
February 14, 2022
JOHN HINDERAKER: Who’s Wagging Whose Dog? “What follows is pure speculation, but I have had a sneaking suspicion for a while that the Ukraine crisis is ready-made for an international ‘solution’ that benefits a number of leaders politically while avoiding any serious down-side. Like a war, for example. That suspicion is strengthened by the positive turn that reporting on Ukraine has suddenly taken.”
ANNALS OF LAME EXCUSES: Department of Energy: There is no time to respond to questions of Granholm’s ethics violations because… global warming. “Last week Granholm was at the center of a growing storm of ethics complaints about her personal financial transactions. When the Washington Free Beacon reached out to her office for comment, a spokesperson said there isn’t time to handle such frivolous matters. They are completely bogged down with the whole global warming crisis. I’d like to say this person was joking, but, sadly, no. Welcome to Biden’s America.”
Biden’s America is a place where crooked officials do crooked stuff and their underlings offer lame excuses secure in the knowledge that the crooked press won’t ask awkward questions.
HMM: Judge Tosses Sarah Palin’s Defamation Case Against New York Times.
A federal judge on Monday threw out a defamation case brought by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin against The New York Times over an editorial the paper published in 2017.
The editorial, titled “America’s Lethal Politics,” had incorrectly connected Palin to the 2011 mass shooting that left six people dead and Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) seriously wounded. The onetime Republican vice presidential nominee claims the editorial damaged her reputation and is seeking compensation in New York federal court.
As the jury was deliberating on Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that Palin’s suit should be tossed because her legal team failed to produce substantial evidence that the paper knowingly and recklessly published false information about her.
Despite his ruling, Rakoff told the jury to keep deliberating to a verdict, and noted that an appeal in the case was very likely.
Still, the case could have broader impacts on press freedoms. In a country where defamation cases between public figures and major news outlets rarely go to trial, Palin’s case could end up having crucial implications for freedom of the press. If she appeals and the case makes its way to the Supreme Court, the justices could potentially revisit a bedrock legal precedent.
See, it’s not just a legal precedent, it’s a bedrock legal precedent, because it’s good for the press.
Related: Rethinking Libel for the Twenty-First Century.
UPDATE: This is great for me, because if my article is going to have an impact on appellate courts, there has to be an appeal. And Judge Rakoff has pretty much guaranteed that there will be an appeal. Thanks, Jed!
PRIME MINISTER ZOOLANDER KEEPS DIGGING: BREAKING UP WITH TRUDEAU! International Left and Right Agree: PM is a disaster.
THE HIGH PRICE OF BEING RIGHT ABOUT COVID:
This past month, [Jennifer Sey was informed that it had become “untenable” for her to stay on at Levi’s. She was offered a $1 million severance package, but she refused to take it, knowing that if she did, she would have to sign a nondisclosure agreement barring her from speaking about why she was leaving the company.
She lost it all: her career, the chance to become Levi’s next CEO, which was well within her grasp, and the money she was owed — all because she questioned one aspect of the COVID narrative and refused to stay silent.
Here’s another example. Eric Flannery, a veteran who owns a burger joint in Washington, D.C., decided that he would not enforce the city’s vaccine mandate, which required all businesses to ask patrons to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 when officials implemented it last month. His reasoning was simple: “I’m not a government agent, and quite frankly, it’s not my job to check your personal medical history for you to come in,” he said. “I’m not a medical doctor. I don’t have any opinions on the vaccine. You should talk with your medical doctor and make an informed decision on your own and decide that.”
As a result, Flannery’s bar, the Big Board, was slapped with multiple fines, and its liquor license was revoked. Ultimately, Flannery was ordered to stop doing business altogether by the D.C. Health Department. And last Thursday, D.C.’s Assistant Attorney General Anthony Celo demanded that D.C.’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration make its suspension of the Big Board’s liquor license permanent, arguing its “continued operation places the community at risk.”
Just four days later, D.C. announced it would lift the vaccine mandate.
Read the whole thing — and don’t let the left forget its stance as it dials up the gaslighting between now and November: Democrats Will Pivot to a ‘Return to Normalcy’ in Biden’s State of the Union Speech. “Not since the collapse of the Hindenburg Line in 1918 have such bitterly held positions been abandoned so quickly,” as the BattleSwarm blog noted recently.
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD: Brilliant: L.A. Schoolchildren Dress Up As Super Bowl Celebs So They Won’t Have To Wear Masks.
WHAT ARE THE DEEP SEVENS UP TO NOW? ‘Invisible’ earthquake caused mysterious 2021 tsunami, scientists find. “Some tsunami-generating earthquakes are invisible to our monitoring systems.”
OUT ON A LIMB: No, Biden, Ending Mask Mandates Isn’t ‘Premature.’
It’s a pretty rich stance by Brandon’s handers, since as Ed Morrissey notes, “The disconnect between the White House and other Democrats executives just landed on Joe Biden’s doorstep — literally. Washington DC mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier today that they will stop requiring indoor venues to verify vaccination before allowing entry. And while Biden insists that mask-mandate rollbacks are ‘premature,’ Bowser pledged that the district’s mandates will be ‘rolled back’ in two weeks[.]”
THE PROPAGANDA WAR ON THE CANADIAN TRUCKERS:
It is the truckers and other workers who have felt the brunt of Covid restrictions, while the Zooming upper classes have been content to stay indoors and get their supplies delivered to them – by truckers. Until recently, the Canadian government had classified truckers as ‘essential’ workers and therefore exempt from vaccine mandates. Nevertheless, some 90 per cent of them got vaccinated voluntarily. Yet Trudeau picked this moment to order all truckers to be vaccinated if they want to cross back into Canada from the US. It’s not surprising the mandate triggered a backlash.
Throughout this crisis, Trudeau has played the role of an aloof elitist to a tee. He has dismissed the protesters as a ‘small fringe minority’ who hold ‘unacceptable’ views. By declaring them Nazis and Confederates, Trudeau has labelled the truckers as a foreign enemy within. Displaying a stunning lack of self-awareness, Trudeau tweeted that truckers ‘don’t have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens’ daily lives’ – when his restrictions over the past two years have done more harm to the economy and liberty than anything the truckers have done. One fellow Liberal Party MP, Joël Lightbound, rightly criticised Trudeau and Canada’s political class for being out of touch with working Canadians: ‘Those making the decisions seem at times to have been blind to the fact that we’re not all equal [under] lockdowns [and] that not everyone can earn a living on a MacBook at the cottage.’ (The ‘cottage’ is an allusion to the place where Trudeau escaped to when the trucker protests first flared up.)
I wonder if there will be a strike.
WELL, GOOD: Durham probe has ‘accelerated,’ with more people ‘cooperating,’ coming before grand jury.
Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation has “accelerated,” and more people are “cooperating” and coming before the federal grand jury than has previously been reported, a source familiar with the probe told Fox News.
The source told Fox News Monday that Durham has run his investigation “very professionally,” and, unlike Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, his activities, and witness information and cooperation status are rarely, if ever, leaked.
Well, to be fair, Mueller had to have leaks because he didn’t have anything else.
ACE: Hollywood Is Dying and Jessica Chastain is the Grisly Angel of Death Dragging It to the Grave.
And speaking of Woke movie-making: Jessica Chastain’s latest vanity project, her attempt to prove that she can be an Action Movie Star, bombed abysmally, taking in an incredibly embarrassing $4.3 million at the box office in its opening weekend.
After five full weeks at the box office, plus an additional weekend, it took in $28 million worldwide. It’s out on PPV now so that about wraps up its box office take.
The Spider-Man movie is almost at $1.8 billion globally so this can’t be blamed on covid.
Below, the trailer.
* * * * * * * *
Who is this for?, Nolte asks.
Well, it’s for Jessica Chastain. Apparently she conceived of the project expressly as a culture war vehicle — she wanted to “challenge the notion that the action-spy genre belonged to men.”
That’s not an artistic motivation. It’s a purely political one.
It’s not that she has a love of spy action films, it’s not that she had a story idea, it’s not that she had this “idea burning inside me” — she just saw something boys were doing and said “girls should plant a flag there to claim territory from the boys.”
That’s about as far from a creative impulse as you can get. It’s not even a money-grubbing impulse — which could result in good art, because good art will often produce money.
No, this is a spiteful impulse, an impulse to denigrate and beat up on men — while also demanding they come give you money to see your movie.
As Charlie’s Angels did a few years ago.
The (female) writer kind of gives away that spiteful motivation. It’s not about the story, or the genre, or the love of the action-spy format.
Didn’t The Avengers, Modesty Blaise, and The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. “challenge the notion that the action-spy genre belonged to men” — over half a century ago? (Without alienating half the potential audience in the process.)
MICHAEL WALSH: ‘The Whole World is Watching.’
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has involved the 1988 “Emergencies Act,” which allows the central government to take “special temporary measures that may not be appropriate in normal times” in order to to crack down on the protest.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he will activate rarely used emergency powers, including cutting off financing, to end protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed parts of the capital. The government, saying the protests were damaging the economy and Canada’s reputation as a reliable trading partner, introduced sweeping measures to support police forces and bring crowdfunding platforms under terror financing oversight.
The “Freedom Convoy” protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID-19 vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have drawn people opposed to Trudeau’s policies on everything from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax. “The blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety,” Trudeau told a news conference. “We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue.”
“Dangerous activities” such as peaceful protest… not to mention “temporary measures” like “two weeks to flatten the curve…”
* * * * * * * *
Back in the day, the comic strip Pogo, by Walt Kelly, was immensely popular. Perhaps its most famous moment came on April 22, 1970—the first Earth Day—when Kelly drew a poster depicting his title character, a possum, sadly contemplating a trash-strewn landscape and observing, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” The Left loved that sentiment then, and they love it now. Except that the players have switched sides.
And this time, the whole world is watching
Read the whole thing.
Related: Trudeau Goes Nuclear: Invokes Never-Before-Used Emergencies Act to Crush Freedom Convoy.
NOWADAYS, THIS COMMERCIAL FOR RADIO FREE EUROPE could be for Breitbart or OANN or Fox . . . or InstaPundit:
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: U.S. preparing to withdraw all personnel from Ukraine capital within 48 hours, sources say.
PRIME MINISTER ZOOLANDER STAYS TRUE TO TYPE: Trudeau Goes Nuclear: Invokes Never-Before-Used Emergencies Act to Crush Freedom Convoy.
The obvious next move is for the truckers to go home for a well-deserved rest of, say, a couple of weeks.
KURT SCHLICHTER: Military Diversity, Inclusion and Equity (DIE) Lives Up To its Acronym.
The idea that “diversity, equity, and inclusion are necessities in U.S. military” is maybe the stupidest thing ever asserted by the Biden regime, which is saying something. You sit back and look at a pronouncement like this, which was apparently written and disseminated on purpose, and you really have to marvel. If the Pentagon had reincarnated the greatest failures in all of military history to work together to come up with something so transcendently dumb that it would have made Varro, the dumbass Roman consul who decided “Yeah, Cannae is just the place to show that uppity Hannibal fellow what for – see how weak his center is!”, look like, well, Hannibal.
It would be funny if this kind of unserious idiocy was not going to get scores of our troops killed. In fact, scores of our troops have already gotten killed through gross incompetence, 13 of them in Afghanistan during Operation Utter Failure. And more will die. War is serious business and in America, it is being overseen by fatally unserious people obsessed with liberal wine women fetishes like “diversity, inclusion and equity” (DIE) instead of combat readiness. They will put the “die” in “DIE.”
I wish I had some good news for you, but there isn’t any. We have three more years of this diapered dementite as our alleged commander-in-chief and he’s too stupid and too stubborn to change. It’s bad enough when a smart, savvy man becomes senile, but Joe Biden started off as a moron, so he’s already got a huge head start as he degenerates into drooling incontinence. And our enemies know it. Let’s review a short and incomplete list of places our Pentagon, under his leadership, will lose wars during the next three years thanks to him and his incompetent flunkies.
“Diapered dementite.” Heh. Tell us how you really feel, Kurt.
I HAVEN’T HAD TIME TO READ IT TODAY, but there’s a new report out on critical race theory and social justice thinking in Tennessee universities.