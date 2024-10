GET THEE BEHIND ME, COCKINESS:

Two weeks until Election Day! Here’s how the 2024 presidential race compares to the same point in the 2020 and 2016 elections, according to the RCP poll averages. pic.twitter.com/Cf8y2x6QTZ — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 22, 2024

Pollsters say they’ve found ways to correct for underestimating Trump’s support like they did in 2016 and 2020 but there’s no way to tell until the votes are counted.