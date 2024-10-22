I MISSED THIS ON FRIDAY BUT IT’S STILL WORTH A LOOK:

Apple CEO Allegedly Calls Trump to Discuss EU Fines.

According to Trump, Cook reported two major fines: A $15 billion fine An additional $2 billion fine: In March, the EU fined Apple approximately $2 billion for anticompetitive practices related to music streaming apps. The EU also won a case requiring Apple to pay $14.4 billion in unpaid taxes to Ireland. Trump alleges that Cook described Europe as Apple’s “enterprise,” implying that the EU is using these fines to fund its operations. In response, Trump claims to have told Cook, “That’s a lot… But Tim, I got to get elected first, but I’m not going to let them take advantage of our companies — that won’t, you know, be happening”.

Apple hasn’t confirmed or denied any of this but the company is notoriously tight-lipped. Still, Trump is bragging that, as president, he’ll have the backs of American businesses in trade disputes despite political differences.

“Politics stops at the water’s edge” used to be how Washington operated, or at least aspired to — but somehow Trump is the radical breaker of our precious rules and norms.