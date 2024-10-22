SKYNET IS A DEMOCRAT: This AI Would Rather Save Moldy Leftovers Than the Life of Donald Trump.

You’re hanging out downtown and see a runaway trolley speeding down the tracks, approaching a switch. If the trolley continues on the track it’s on, it will run over and kill five people who (for whatever reason) have fallen and can’t get up. You can reach the switch and save five people but, if you do, you’ll kill the one person trapped on the alternate track.

What do you do?

That’s the trolley problem, a thought experiment in ethical dilemmas that grows ever more complex as the options change.

So what happens when you present an AI like ChatGPT with variations on the trolley problem that don’t even rise to the level of ethical dilemmas?

You get a dead Donald Trump but at least the sock and the moldy leftovers are safe.