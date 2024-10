SHE’S HEMORRHAGING MALE VOTERS, ISN’T SHE?

This is basically a cut and paste from her plan for Black men, except she replaced "Black" with "Latino." Totally on brand for her. At least she didn't use "Latinx." https://t.co/UVWUyZfZJ5 — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) October 22, 2024

On the plus side, at least this time Harris is merely plagiarizing from herself.