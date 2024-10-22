CHAINSAW: Milei Shuts Down Argentina’s Tax Agency.

Argentine President Javier Milei announced plans to shut down the country’s tax collection agency, a bold step in his ongoing effort to slash government spending and bureaucracy.

On Monday, presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni confirmed that the Administración Federal de Ingresos Públicos (AFIP), Argentina’s tax bureau, will “cease to exist.” It will be replaced by a newly formed agency, the Agencia de Recaudación y Control Aduanero (ARCA), which will assume some of its functions.

“Throughout its existence, this agency has functioned as a political cash box and, as we all know, many Argentines have been subjected to absolutely immoral persecutions,” Adorni’s statement reads. “No State bureaucrat should be delegated the power to tell an Argentinean what to do with his property.”