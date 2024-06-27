AS IF FEAR OF A DEATH CULT SWORN TO SUBJUGATE ALL NON MEMBERS IS IRRATIONAL: The invention of Islamophobia, Part 1.
Not all Muslims belong to the cult, but some assuredly do (and they’ve a history of eliminating ‘moderate’ Muslims.)
AS IF FEAR OF A DEATH CULT SWORN TO SUBJUGATE ALL NON MEMBERS IS IRRATIONAL: The invention of Islamophobia, Part 1.
Not all Muslims belong to the cult, but some assuredly do (and they’ve a history of eliminating ‘moderate’ Muslims.)
MEANWHILE, MARK STEYN IS IN COURT BECAUSE HE SAID THAT WHILE IT WAS GOING ON: Breaking News – Farage says lockdowns were Britain’s biggest peacetime mistake.
DENMARK EMBRACES A RADICAL SLIMMING DIET: Denmark Proposing Carbon Tax on Farmers With Farting Cows, Sheeps, and Pigs.
SOCIALISTS TURNED THEIR BACK ON THE WORKING CLASS LONG AGO. THEY NEVER LIKED THEM MUCH, ANYWAY: Oh, you sweet summer child.
WELL, SHE NEVER KNEW WHAT A WOMAN WAS: DEI Invades SCOTUS – ‘Pregnant People’ are in the House (via KBJ).
Queijada Brown is a DEI hire.
IT’S ONLY FASCISM IF IT’S FROM THE FASCES REGION OF ITALY. OTHERWISE, IT’S JUST SPARKLING TOTALITARIANISM: It’s not fascism when they do it.
JUNE 14 – JOE BIDEN WARNS ABOUT ELDER ABUSE. JUNE 27 – JOE BIDEN GIVES A LIVE DEMONSTRATION ON CNN: Elder Abuse Demonstrated.
AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED. WHAT COMES AFTER IS UP FOR GRABS, BUT WHAT IS THERE NEEDS TO BE DESTROYED: If Different Perverts Got There First.
FAILED INVASIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES. RUSSIA BECOMES A SATRAP OF THE PRC AND HAS TO PROVIDE ITS GAS FOR CHEAP: China Delivers Another Economic Blow To Russia.
MATTHEW CONTINETTI: For Whom the Split Screen Tolls.
On the left of television screens around the world, Trump looked like he had just stepped off the 2020 campaign trail. On the right, Biden looked like a diminished man who is not up to the job and cannot be expected to complete a second full term as president. Biden’s presence confirmed that Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated the president’s handling of classified documents, was, if anything, pulling punches when he wrote that Biden is “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”
The split screen explains why the level of panic among liberal commentators and Democratic strategists on social media was so high during the debate. This wasn’t some “cheapfake” or altered video meme online. This was happening in real time, in a television studio in Atlanta, with only Biden, Trump, Jake Tapper, and Dana Bash in the room. How do you spin what Americans saw Thursday night? You can’t.
Nor were Americans the only ones watching Biden’s performance and assessing Biden’s demeanor. Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, the mullahs, and Kim Jong Un tuned in as well. And the world has become a more dangerous place.
How terrible was Biden’s performance? Given how in the tank CNN is, I’m willing to take Burnett at her word here: “He knows every one of these questions is coming” — and he still couldn’t make it through the debate without looking every one of his
181 81 years.
BOMBSHELL
CNN's Erin Burnett on Joe Biden's debate performance: "He goes through six days of preparation at camp David… They know the rules. He practices with the mics. He knows every one of these questions is coming and yet he couldn‘t fill the time." pic.twitter.com/mwtAjHpOFz
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) June 28, 2024
HEH: Or hah. Biden’s lies begin with Afghanistan. Really. Media perception? BS. Even Reuters nails his Delaware fraud bottom.
THAT WAS QUICK:
🚨KAMALA HARRIS JUST WENT ON CNN AND THREW JOE BIDEN UNDER THE TRUMP TRAIN!
"Yes, there was a slow start."
They are SETTING the stage to REPLACE Biden!
Joe Biden definitely doesn't want you to share this! pic.twitter.com/PpbwqkH2qu
— Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 28, 2024
Plus:
The worst of it is that once again the conspiracy theory proved true.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) June 28, 2024
To be fair, their track record is excellent.
HOW IT STARTED: MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘Deeply Offensive’ that ‘Felon’ Trump Gets to Stand Next to the Actual President.
–Pam Key, Breitbart.com, today.
How it’s going:
JOY REID:
"My phone never really stopped buzzing throughout. The universal reaction was…approaching panic!" pic.twitter.com/KNRAeb2S1s
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024
DO NOT BE ALARMED. ALL IS WELL!
Odds of a September 10 debate are close to zero about now.
— Amy Walter (@amyewalter) June 28, 2024
Comments: “We already memorialize one disaster around that time, no need for two.”
Plus: “Biden’s team wanted the early debate because he’s on a steep fast decline and they know every day he’s worse.” Still over four months to the election. Then there’s that whole second term thing . . . .
Meqnwhile, Stephen Green at the Drunkblog:
If I had to do a quick & dirty summary, this would be it.
Trump spent most of the night reminding us that things weren’t always this bad, and we had three pretty damn good years on his watch.
Biden?
Biden was “Old man tried to whisper at cloud but mostly failed.”
If Team Biden was hoping to lure Trump into a repeat of his lousy 2020 debate performance, it didn’t work. If they were hoping to “Let Joe be Joe,” it did work. Just not in the way they intended.
They did the best they could with what they had. But what they had was Joe Biden, whose sell-by date is long past.
DENIAL BECOMES ACCEPTANCE, OR AT LEAST BARGAINING:
I wish Biden would reflect on this debate performance and then announce his decision to withdraw from the race, throwing the choice of Democratic nominee to the convention. Someone like @gretchenwhitmer or @SherrodBrown or @SecRaimondo could still jump in and beat Trump.
— Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) June 28, 2024
LET THE SPIN BEGIN:
How well does Team Biden think the president is doing? They're already making excuses:https://t.co/nldMhlVN33
— Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) June 28, 2024
Didn’t Nixon offer a similar excuse for his appearance during the first debate with JFK?
And when you’re a lefty who’s lost whoever is running the Drudge Report these days:
You can hear the little hamster feet scurrying behind the scenes. #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/nuU0DisBf9
— Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) June 28, 2024
LET’S GO TO THE TAPE:
This is GOLD!
Donald Trump just reminded Joe Biden that he called black Americans "super-predators."
Biden looks COMPLETELY cooked. pic.twitter.com/AR42DDXhKL
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2024
Okay, maybe not “super predators,” (that was apparently Hillary) but Biden definitely had an affinity with the p-word:
FLASHBACK: Crooked Joe Biden repeatedly called young black men “predators.” pic.twitter.com/dSeJwU8HyI
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2024
EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:
For anyone just joining pic.twitter.com/tzpaXAYOKG
— zerohedge (@zerohedge) June 28, 2024
ok if you don't live in the US, please turn the debate off. This is our private family humiliation, and we'd all prefer you not stare.
— Ginny Hogan_ (@ginnyhogan_) June 28, 2024
Hard to believe the Biden team asked for this debate. …
— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) June 28, 2024
UPDATE: A friend comments: “You know what’s really hilarious here is that ORDINARILY they might be able to replace him at the DNC. But they held the phony “virtual” DNC a few days back so as to make the Ohio ballot. He’s locked in! They nominated him! He’s their guy! They’re riding the bomb down like Slim Pickens on Wing Attack Plan R!”
I’m sure they’ll come up with some not-really-legal scheme that will nonetheless be upheld in court.
ANOTHER UPDATE:
This is the most stressful debate I’ve ever watched and my parent was a nominee against Obama. #DebateNight
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 28, 2024
MILTON FRIEDMAN ISN’T RUNNING THE SHOW ANYMORE:
"There was no inflation when I came into office" – Joe Biden, accepting full blame for inflation driving up costs for Americans
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 28, 2024
NICE TRY, JOE:
Here's the clip of Joe Biden claiming he was endorsed by the Border Patrol.
Another lie. https://t.co/zuhka6RW5V pic.twitter.com/sVLhbpRFit
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2024
UPDATE:
Wow. Biden repeated the Charlottesville lie that he claims motivated him to run in 2020. Even Jake Tapper once debunked the lie. But Tapper said nothing.
Snopes days ago debunked the Big Lie that Biden has repeated for 7 years:https://t.co/oY5mUP86DZhttps://t.co/viTaU4Jnbg
— Larry Elder (@larryelder) June 28, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.