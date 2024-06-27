June 28, 2024

AS IF FEAR OF A DEATH CULT SWORN TO SUBJUGATE ALL NON MEMBERS IS IRRATIONAL:  The invention of Islamophobia, Part 1.

Not all Muslims belong to the cult, but some assuredly do (and they’ve a history of eliminating ‘moderate’ Muslims.)

SOCIALISTS TURNED THEIR BACK ON THE WORKING CLASS LONG AGO. THEY NEVER LIKED THEM MUCH, ANYWAY:  Oh, you sweet summer child.

JUNE 14 – JOE BIDEN WARNS ABOUT ELDER ABUSE.  JUNE 27 – JOE BIDEN GIVES A LIVE DEMONSTRATION ON CNN:  Elder Abuse Demonstrated.

MATTHEW CONTINETTI: For Whom the Split Screen Tolls.

On the left of television screens around the world, Trump looked like he had just stepped off the 2020 campaign trail. On the right, Biden looked like a diminished man who is not up to the job and cannot be expected to complete a second full term as president. Biden’s presence confirmed that Robert Hur, the special counsel who investigated the president’s handling of classified documents, was, if anything, pulling punches when he wrote that Biden is “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

The split screen explains why the level of panic among liberal commentators and Democratic strategists on social media was so high during the debate. This wasn’t some “cheapfake” or altered video meme online. This was happening in real time, in a television studio in Atlanta, with only Biden, Trump, Jake Tapper, and Dana Bash in the room. How do you spin what Americans saw Thursday night? You can’t.

Nor were Americans the only ones watching Biden’s performance and assessing Biden’s demeanor. Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, the mullahs, and Kim Jong Un tuned in as well. And the world has become a more dangerous place.

How terrible was Biden’s performance? Given how in the tank CNN is, I’m willing to take Burnett at her word here: “He knows every one of these questions is coming” — and he still couldn’t make it through the debate without looking every one of his 181 81 years.

To be fair, their track record is excellent.

Comments: “We already memorialize one disaster around that time, no need for two.”

Plus: “Biden’s team wanted the early debate because he’s on a steep fast decline and they know every day he’s worse.” Still over four months to the election. Then there’s that whole second term thing . . . .

Meqnwhile, Stephen Green at the Drunkblog:

If I had to do a quick & dirty summary, this would be it.

Trump spent most of the night reminding us that things weren’t always this bad, and we had three pretty damn good years on his watch.

Biden was “Old man tried to whisper at cloud but mostly failed.”

If Team Biden was hoping to lure Trump into a repeat of his lousy 2020 debate performance, it didn’t work. If they were hoping to “Let Joe be Joe,” it did work. Just not in the way they intended.

They did the best they could with what they had. But what they had was Joe Biden, whose sell-by date is long past.

Didn’t Nixon offer a similar excuse for his appearance during the first debate with JFK?

And when you’re a lefty who’s lost whoever is running the Drudge Report these days:

Okay, maybe not “super predators,” (that was apparently Hillary) but Biden definitely had an affinity with the p-word:

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY:

UPDATE: A friend comments: “You know what’s really hilarious here is that ORDINARILY they might be able to replace him at the DNC. But they held the phony “virtual” DNC a few days back so as to make the Ohio ballot. He’s locked in! They nominated him! He’s their guy! They’re riding the bomb down like Slim Pickens on Wing Attack Plan R!”

I’m sure they’ll come up with some not-really-legal scheme that will nonetheless be upheld in court.

MILTON FRIEDMAN ISN’T RUNNING THE SHOW ANYMORE:

