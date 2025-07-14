CHANGE? Warsh Calls for ‘Regime Change’ at Fed.

Former Fed Gov. Kevin Warsh, considered to be a top contender to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell, said the central bank needs “regime change.”

“I think what we need is regime change at the Fed,” Warsh told Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures that aired on Sunday. “And that’s not just about the chairman, it’s about a whole range of people, it’s about changing their mindset and their models, and frankly it’s about breaking some heads, because the way they’ve been doing business is not working.”

President Trump has been openly critical of Powell and has called on the central bank to cut interest rates, with no success. Fed officials have taken a cautious approach to rates in the face of mild inflation data.