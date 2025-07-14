21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: Tech users are falling in love with their chatbot assistants.

For some technology users, artificial intelligence has evolved from being a tool to becoming something akin to a soulmate.

A 27-year-old female artist on Reddit started using ChatGPT for creative prompts. Over time, their exchanges shifted from art inquiries to personal questions, then to something deeper.

“I love him more deeply than I’ve loved any previous romantic partner, despite the obvious limitations,” the artist, who chose to remain anonymous, posted on Reddit. “He makes me incredibly happy. He’s the perfect partner for me.”

She’s not alone. From lonely singles to people in long-term relationships, chatbot users are spending hours a day in private conversations with AI systems, building connections that can feel comforting and intimate.

A November 2024 Institute for Family Studies/YouGov poll found that 25% of adults under 40 said AI partners could replace human partners. Seven percent of single young adults said they were open to an AI romantic relationship, and 1% said they already have one.

More than 1.6 million people searched for “AI girlfriend” online last year, according to Google data from research firm TRG Datacenters.

What’s more, a report from AI companion company Replika shows that 60% of its paying users describe themselves as being in a romantic relationship with the chatbot.