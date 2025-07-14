KINSLEY GAFFE: Hoo Boy: Redditor Posts About Left’s ‘Project 2029’ and It’s Nothing but a Fascist’s Fantasy.

A couple of weeks ago, the Left announced it was creating its own agenda to mirror ‘Project 2025’ — the electoral boogeyman they tried scaring voters with. Despite the fact that President Trump said he had no plans to implement ‘Project 2025,’ that was the narrative throughout the election cycle. Redditors chimed in with their own vision for 2029, and it’s as fascist and fanatical as you’d imagine:

These 2025-era Communists really are “liberals in a hurry:” Whether it’s Stalin, Mao, or Pol Pot, most communists wait until they’ve actually seized power before declaring “Food is now illegal!” (It goes without saying that “farting cows and airplanes” will also be banned.)

No word yet on when Project 2029 will also include:

9. All citizens must have equal rights and obligations. 10. The first obligation of every citizen must be to work both spiritually and physically. The activity of individuals is not to counteract the interests of the universality, but must have its result within the framework of the whole for the benefit of all Consequently we demand: 11. Abolition of unearned (work and labour) incomes. Breaking of rent-slavery. 12. In consideration of the monstrous sacrifice in property and blood that each war demands of the people personal enrichment through a war must be designated as a crime against the people. Therefore we demand the total confiscation of all war profits. 13. We demand the nationalization of all (previous) associated industries (trusts). 14. We demand a division of profits of all heavy industries. 15. We demand an expansion on a large scale of old age welfare. 16. We demand the creation of a healthy middle class and its conservation, immediate communalization of the great [department stores] and their being leased at low cost to small firms, the utmost consideration of all small firms in contracts with the State, county or municipality. 17. We demand a land reform suitable to our needs, provision of a law for the free expropriation of land for the purposes of public utility, abolition of taxes on land and prevention of all speculation in land.

C’mon guys, show us that you’re as serious about nationalizing socialism as this Hugo Boss-clad Public Broadcasting employee is: