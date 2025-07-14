OH: Registered sex offender to walk free after elementary school kidnapping attempt, prosecutors say.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, which covers Arapahoe County and includes Aurora and Littleton, informed FOX31 on Friday that it intends to dismiss charges against Solomon Galligan.

The 33-year-old faces one count of attempted kidnapping after he allegedly tried to take an 11-year-old boy during recess at Black Forest Hills Elementary School in April 2024.

Aurora police previously reported that Galligan is a registered sex offender, with his registration tied to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

After his arrest, Galligan underwent a mental competency evaluation that determined he was unfit to stand trial. As a result, prosecutors claimed they have no choice but to drop the charges.