FIND ANOTHER METAPHOR: O’Donnell Suggests Trump’s Military Operates like Hitler’s WW2 Forces.

On Monday night’s opening to The Last Word, host Lawrence O’Donnell, in his usual deranged fashion, decided to compare President Trump’s military actions in Iran to Adolf Hitler’s “rules of engagement” against Americans in World War II. He then implored Barron Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to go fight in Iran since Trump started the “burden of war,” without pointing out the Iranian uprising arose without the help of Trump. O’Donnell opened his show with a vast display of opposition and rage to military operations in Iran. His outrage spiraled into comparisons of the US Military under Trump to Nazis, because Secretary Hegseth said they weren’t going to issue any of the infamously “stupid” rules of engagement he was subject to in Iraq and Afghanistan: The Defense Secretary also said today that there are, quote, these are his words, “No stupid rules of engagement.” And that means the American military under Donald Trump will be operating under the same no rules of engagement used by Adolf Hitler’s forces in World War II against Americans.

Last Thursday, before many Iranian leaders began to assume room temperature, O’Donnell, a self-described “socialist. I live to the extreme left, the extreme left of you mere liberals,” brought on 88-year old actor Morgan Freeman for another round of redlining the Godwin Meter: On M-SNOW, Actor Morgan Freeman Compares Modern US to Nazi Germany.

As Freeman appeared to promote the series The Gray House about a group of Southern women who spied for the Union during the American Civil War, host Lawrence O’Donnell brought up the time Freeman read the final message of civil rights icon John Lewis* for O’Donnell’s show, leading the actor to remark, “The world today is not the world he left.” The MS NOW host then posed: “With all your life experience, and to say that the world he left is a different world from where we are now, how would you describe where we are now?” After pausing, Freeman commented: “Can I use any profanity? … Well, we have somebody sitting in the White House who’s leading us down a s–t hole.” He invoked President Donald Trump’s history of being prosecuted for felonies by Democrats, leading O’Donnell to follow up: “Were you, with your life experience, did it feel like we were going backwards? Did it feel like the country was on, as Martin Luther King would say, you know, the arc of history was turning toward progress all the time, and did this feel different?” Freeman then jumped into his Nazi Germany comparison: Very different, very different. I’m constantly reminded of Germany in 1935, what was happening there, the Brownshirts, those people that are marching through particularly Berlin, rounding up people and putting them in box cars and sending them off. Now, this administration wants to build large detention centers and — for what? Question.

Residents of Martha’s Vineyard can easily answer that question. Naturally of course, the Nazi-obsessed M-SNOW will avoid giving Graham Platner, a one-man Molotov–Ribbentrop Pact, the third degree in the coming months:

Democrats in Maine are nominating for Senate a guy with a literal Nazi tattoo who was a military contractor, describes himself as a communist, and has a history of bigoted comments and associating with antisemitic conspiracy theorists. — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 4, 2026

* Is Trump a bigger Nazi than Newt Gingrich? In 1995, Lewis wasn’t much of a fan of Gingrich and the new Republican Congress. “Democrats John Lewis and Charles Rangel compared silence in the face of the new conservative agenda to silence in the early days of the Third Reich. They didn’t just disagree with conservatives; they Nazi-fied them.”

And how: “During the debates over the Contract with America Rep. John Lewis read Martin Niemoller’s timeless speech about the Nazi takeover: ‘They came first for the Communists, and I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Communist. Then they came for the Jews … trade unionists … Catholics … Protestants …’ And then with all the gravity he could muster he said, ‘Read the Republican contract. They are coming for the children. They are coming for the poor. They are coming for the sick, the elderly, and the disabled.’”

Similarly, in 2008, “Obama surrogate Congressman John Lewis (D-Georgia) invoked Alabama racist George Wallace in talking about McCain and his running mate Sarah Palin.”

Long before Lewis skipped Trump’s first inauguration in 2017, “Lewis and [Barbara] Lee, along with some other Democratic lawmakers at the time, also boycotted to make a point when President George W. Bush was inaugurated in 2001. The Washington Post reported at the time that Lewis ‘thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in because he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.’”