THE FINAL DAYS OF MSNBC: Scott Jennings Lives Rent-Free in Lawrence O’Donnell’s Head As MSNBC Host Erupts on Air.

“And now CNN eagerly pays a Trump supporter to lie on CNN every day and night for Donald Trump,” O’Donnell said. “CNN did this during the first Trump presidential campaign and presidency. CNN regularly paid Trump supporters to lie about Trump on CNN.”

“But then CNN got a new head. The head of CNN for the last three years, hired by the Trump-supporting owner and operator of CNN, is an Englishman who thinks paying Scott Jennings to lie about Donald Trump* is money very well spent,” O’Donnell added. “Scott Jennings, who used to be an aide to Senator Mitch McConnell, was not always a rabid, lying Trump supporter.”

“When he first started appearing on television, he was capable of criticizing some of the more extreme Trump positions. But Scott Jennings figured out where the money is, and how he could get his own podcast, and decided to become the J.D. Vance of CNN,” O’Donnell continued. “Here’s how bad that television is that they make over there. The show that Scott Jennings frequents the most is on opposite this program. And that show, on a good night, gets half – half — of the audience of this show.”

“This program usually has an audience triple the size of the terrible, terrible television that Scott Jennings is delivering on the absurdly degraded version of CNN presided over by the man who thinks lying for Donald Trump on TV is an honorable pursuit and should be paid for by CNN,” O’Donnell concluded.

Hoo boy. There’s a lot to unpack there, huh?