September 15, 2022

“These warrant articles have always been about community policing and community safety and supporting local law enforcement,” said Irene Bright-Dumm, a spokesman for We Stand Together. “I think this morning we had a really productive dialogue to reiterate all of that. And I think we are lucky enough to live in a place where our police understand the value of community policing.” It was unclear exactly what the joint statement will say, although Aquinnah police chief Randhi Belain told the Gazette that the same statement would be read at each town meeting and help create a unified message. West Tisbury selectman Richard Knabel, who has been attending We Stand Together’s weekly meetings at the charter school, said Monday that the warrant article aims only to affirm current practices and send a message of support to the immigrant community. “It’s basically a slap on the back to the police force, saying, ‘Hey, we basically like what you are doing, keep doing it,’” he said.

One effect of the article has been to help clarify the relationship between ICE and Island police departments in terms of enforcing federal immigration law. As in other communities, information about people who are jailed at the Edgartown house of correction is automatically sent to ICE. If bail is later posted, it could trigger a so-called detainer notice from ICE, requesting that the county continue to hold the person for up to 48 hours. But Mr. Ogden said that doesn’t happen very often, and when it does, the county refuses.

“Primarily, we take our orders from the commonwealth,” he said. “In our facility, we have a standing order that states that any request for voluntary action from ICE, we will not uphold.” He added that all police on the Island have the same mandate and that Island police officers do not make arrests based on immigration status. “Someone would not come here just based on ICE, but because they broke the law,” he said.

Some communities in the state, including Barnstable and Bristol counties, have special agreements with the federal government, known as 287(g) programs, that allow them to carry out ICE activities on their own. But Mr. Ogden said that would place a heavy burden on Island police departments, since they would need to cover the additional costs. Mr. Knabel said Island chiefs had no interest in forming that type of agreement on the Vineyard.

But recent federal efforts surrounding illegal immigration, including President Trump’s Jan. 25 executive order aimed at strengthening federal immigration procedures and punishing sanctuary cities, have created a climate of uncertainty on Martha’s Vineyard and among its large Brazilian community.