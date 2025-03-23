DISPATCHES FROM AL SHARPTON’S NETWORK: MSNBC: Segregationist Trump Has Ushered In A New Era Of Jim Crow.

Co-host Michael Steele also got into the act. He approvingly read a statement by a “real dear buddy” who wrote: “Jim Crow has left the South and now roams the country as his grandson, James E. Crow, Esquire. The segregationists played the long game while we were asleep at the wheel.” This is a stale echo of Biden’s ranting about the Republicans representing “Jim Crow 2.0.” If Trump is such a racist, why did he receive a higher percentage of the black vote than any Republican presidential candidate in 48 years?

How do things compare to 2009, when Steele — still describing himself as a Republican at the time — sat there and took it when a CNN host said that the 2008 Republican National Convention “literally look[ed] like Nazi Germany?”

CNN host D.L. Hughley turned to the standard left-wing tactic of playing the Nazi card against Republicans on his program on Saturday evening: “The tenets of the Republican Party are amazing and they seem warm and welcome. But when I watch it be applied — like you didn’t have to go much further than the Republican National Convention….It literally look[s] like Nazi Germany.” He went on to say that blacks weren’t welcome in the party: “It just does not seem — like not only are we not welcome — not only are we not welcome, but they don’t even care what we think.” He later described the GOP as “reactionary.”

Yes, I got John McCain confused with Hitler all the time back then, too – as did much of the left, until he magically became the good Republican to beat up Trump, even more so after his death. Writing up McCain’s funeral in his 2018 USA Today column, Glenn wrote that McCain as Hitler comparisons were all the rage among the left in 2008:

The Atlantic ran a pre-election cover story on McCain, but the cover photo was taken by celebrity photographer Jill Greenberg. It made McCain look like Emperor Palpatine’s older, less-attractive brother. This was not by accident, but by design. On her blog, Greenberg actually bragged about her dirty trick of getting him to stand above a strobe placed on the floor to make him look old and scary. Obama surrogate Congressman John Lewis (D-Georgia) invoked Alabama racist George Wallace in talking about McCain and his running mate Sarah Palin. Jonathan Martin noted in Politico that McCain was being called racist without basis, simply because it was helpful to the Democrats. The Nation weighed in on McCain’s wartime use of the term “gook” as evidence of his racism. Then-famous music star Madonna opened her concert tour by calling McCain Hitler and encouraging people to vote for Obama. And the popular Democratic blog DailyKos, not to be outdone, published a comparison of McCain to both Hitler and Stalin. And, of course, the treatment was repeated with a different target in 2012, when Mitt Romney was given the same Hitler treatment. It’s as if every Republican who is in power, or who might be, is Hitler — but only as a temporary condition. (I’m old enough to remember when George W. Bush was Hitler). As soon as a new Republican target appears, the old Hitler gets rehabilitated, and even employed, by way of comparison, as a way to criticize the new one.

How much was John McCain rehabilitated by the left, particularly after his death? This much: Cindy McCain appointed to Joe Biden’s transition team.

—The Washington Examiner, September 28th, 2020.