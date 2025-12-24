OLD AND BUSTED: TDS.

The New Craziness? BDS! Disgusting: Julie Roginsky Goes Full Hitler on Bari Weiss.

To recount the facts, ’60 Minutes’ hack, Sharyn Alfonsi, known for using the show for her politicized hit pieces was outraged that her piece on the El Salvadoran prison CECOT was temporarily pulled for additional sourcing. The left-wing dominated mediasphere pounced because in their heart-of-hearts, media is supposed to be used as a weapon against all things conservative and/or Trump.

Taking Roginsky’s fevered take at face value, she has fully bought into the belief that deporting criminal illegal aliens is morally wrong, CECOT is literally a concentration camp and that Weiss killed the story in order to protect the newest Hitler, Donald Trump. She’s not alone in this belief. Its held from the lowest six follower ‘#StillWithHer’ mouth breather to the so-called elite wandering the MS NOW hallways. Her take, however, it the most vomit inducing by a long shot.

Close. This is an ‘intellectual’ so her point is not that Weiss is Hitler. No it’s more nuanced than that. Weiss, you see, is Hitler’s propagandist.