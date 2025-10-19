DISPATCHES FROM THE SHARPTON CHANNEL: Robert DeNiro calls Stephen Miller the ‘Goebbels’ of Trump’s Cabinet.

Actor Robert DeNiro drew a comparison between White House homeland security adviser Stephen Miller and Hitler’s propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels.

DeNiro offered a prediction during MSNBC News’s The Weekend on Sunday that President Donald Trump “will not want to leave” his position when he reaches his term limit in 2028*.

“[Trump] set it up with, I guess, he’s the Goebbels of the Cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself,” DeNiro said.

This television segment from DeNiro comes after other celebrities have called Miller a white supremacist, among other names. The reference to Goebbels followed Miller’s speech at the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, which critics online compared to a speech Goebbels made in 1932.