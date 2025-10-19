DISPATCHES FROM THE SHARPTON CHANNEL: Robert DeNiro calls Stephen Miller the ‘Goebbels’ of Trump’s Cabinet.
Actor Robert DeNiro drew a comparison between White House homeland security adviser Stephen Miller and Hitler’s propaganda chief, Joseph Goebbels.
DeNiro offered a prediction during MSNBC News’s The Weekend on Sunday that President Donald Trump “will not want to leave” his position when he reaches his term limit in 2028*.
“[Trump] set it up with, I guess, he’s the Goebbels of the Cabinet, Stephen Miller. He’s a Nazi. Yes, he is, and he’s Jewish and he should be ashamed of himself,” DeNiro said.
This television segment from DeNiro comes after other celebrities have called Miller a white supremacist, among other names. The reference to Goebbels followed Miller’s speech at the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, which critics online compared to a speech Goebbels made in 1932.
As Neal Pollack wrote in Spectator World last month, “Do people really think that Trump won’t leave office after his term is over? He’ll be 82. He’s going to leave. Just like the weather in Chicago, if you don’t like the President, wait a minute.”
* Given De Niro’s recent health scare, please don’t let him see this tweet:
