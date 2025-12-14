QUESTION: If, as Ed notes, the Intifada has been globalized, doesn’t that mean that it’s been, well, globalized on both sides? If it’s a global Intifada, then isn’t a mosque or Islamic “charity” that, say, provided the guns to the Bondi shooters a legit target for droning? If not, why not? Can you have a global war in only one direction?
