ROBERT SPENCER: Australia Discovers What It Means to ‘Globalize the Intifada.’

What exactly would it mean to “globalize the intifada”? What would a globalized intifada even look like? At least twelve people are dead and 29 injured on Australia’s Bondi Beach Sunday, as two Muslims opened fire upon a Hanukkah celebration. And so now the world has yet another example of what looks like when an intifada is globalized.

“Intifada” means “shaking off” or “rebellion,” and refers to armed struggle against Israel, including Israeli civilians. The Jerusalem Post noted back in 2021, when there was a good deal of globalization of the intifada that went largely unnoticed, that “during the Second Intifada from 2000-2005, Palestinian terrorist groups, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and some affiliated with Fatah, carried out hundreds of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and security personnel, killing more than 1,000.”

And so it is clear: globalizing the intifada means doing violence to Jews the world over. When New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani refuses to condemn the term, he is tacitly admitting that he has no problem with violence against Jews who are not members of the IDF, not fighting in Gaza, but just going about their business on Bondi Beach and elsewhere.

Australia welcomed in the killers who decided to globalize the intifada on Bondi Beach. It welcomed them as “asylum seekers” and “refugees,” but they were actually Islamic jihadis, or became Islamic jihadis once in Australia. (Either way, it’s not a good advertisement for Australia’s immigration policy, which is essentially the same as immigration policies all over Europe and North America.) One of the mass murderers is named Naveed Akram. He is from Pakistan. The other is Khaled al-Nabulsi, who hails from Lebanon and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS). Police said that they were “aware” of one of these grateful asylum seekers before he made the decision to murder Jews in large numbers in order to gain the favor of Allah. They did not, obviously, do anything to stop him.