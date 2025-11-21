KATIE COURIC, SUDDEN CHAMPION OF DISPASSIONATE OBJECTIVITY: Katie Couric claims new owners of CBS, Bari Weiss are ‘compromising independent journalism.’

“These are really perilous times,” Couric said, pointing to what she described as eroding boundaries that once shielded newsrooms from business-side interference. She recalled her early career at NBC News, where she said executives honored “an unwritten rule that there was a separation of church and state.” Couric argued that the line has blurred as media companies face political threats, regulatory pressure and aggressive ownership changes. “This idea that these corporations are putting pressure on their journalists is so repugnant,” she said.

Does Katie Couric not know she’s Katie Couric?

UPDATE: Bari Weiss’s Plans for CBS News: ‘I Wanna Blow This Up.’

Bari Weiss, the new editor-in-chief at CBS News, is already making waves. The founder and editor of The Free Press and former New York Times columnist has adopted a rallying cry in meetings with colleagues, according to the Wall Street Journal.: “I wanna blow this up.” Weiss’s plan “is working to overhaul the organization’s evening news program, counter what she sees as a left-leaning bias in legacy media and make the newsroom operate more efficiently,” reports the Journal. Paramount Global and its new boss, Dave Ellison, recently acquired CBS in a deal that was harshly criticized by other legacy media outlets. Katy Couric, the former anchor of the “CBS Evening News,” warned that “the whole setup with the Ellisons bringing her in and buying the Free Press is compromising independent journalism.” Couric neglected to explain what or who was being “compromised,” but that’s par for the course. The unspoken criticism is that Weiss just isn’t left-wing enough. She’s an anti-woke crusader who wants to get legacy media to take their thumbs off the scale and report the news honestly. She’s no MAGA cheerleader, even though some media critics fear that CBS will now kowtow to Trump.

Alas, “blow this up” means return CBS News to mid-’90s Clintonian levels of liberalism. But even that worldview would likely translate into a major improvement to its news product.