KATIE COURIC CLAIMS PEOPLE ALLEGE MEDIA BIAS BECAUSE THEY HATE FACTS:
Couric, whose own podcast was nominated for a Webby Award, proceeded to intentionally prove how ridiculous such an assertion is, “And of course, I think there’s no such thing as true objectivity, but having said that, you know, I really struggle with that. And many people say, “Listen, the rules have changed. It’s okay to say you support trans people. It’s okay that you say I am 100 percent for reproductive rights,” you know, all these things that honestly as—personally I hold dear, but professionally I’ve never really—I’ve been trained to not share that.”
Fortunately for the rest of us, despite all of that rigorous training at the Top Gun School for Ace Broadcasters, Katie has shared quite a bit about what she “personally holds dear” over the last decade and a half:
- Katie Couric: Obama Owes Me a ‘Big-Ass Bouquet’ for 2008 Palin Attack Interview.
- Katie Couric: Ruth Bader Ginsburg disparaged activists who kneel during the anthem — and I cut the quotes from our interview.
- Katie Couric Uses Christmas Poem To Campaign For ObamaCare.
- Katie Couric & Gun Rights: A Study in Dishonesty.
- Katie Couric Sued for $12 Million For Defamation In Anti-Gun Documentary.
- Katie Couric “did more faking in that one hour documentary than I did my entire first marriage…”
- Katie Couric’s Career of Attacking Gun Rights.
- Katie Couric Defends Matt Lauer: ‘A Lot of NBC Execs’ Have Secret Buttons in Their Offices.
- Katie Couric Trashes ‘Insane’ Trump Era, Then Pleads For ‘Civil Discourse.’
- Katie Couric Out at Yahoo News: Couric’s tenure marred by criticism over deceptive editing.
- Memo to CBS and Katie Couric: Release the unedited Palin video.