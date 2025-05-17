May 17, 2025

KATIE COURIC CLAIMS PEOPLE ALLEGE MEDIA BIAS BECAUSE THEY HATE FACTS:

Couric, whose own podcast was nominated for a Webby Award, proceeded to intentionally prove how ridiculous such an assertion is, “And of course, I think there’s no such thing as true objectivity, but having said that, you know, I really struggle with that. And many people say, “Listen, the rules have changed. It’s okay to say you support trans people. It’s okay that you say I am 100 percent for reproductive rights,” you know, all these things that honestly as—personally I hold dear, but professionally I’ve never really—I’ve been trained to not share that.”

Fortunately for the rest of us, despite all of that rigorous training at the Top Gun School for Ace Broadcasters, Katie has shared quite a bit about what she “personally holds dear” over the last decade and a half:

Posted at 12:30 pm by Ed Driscoll