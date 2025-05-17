KATIE COURIC CLAIMS PEOPLE ALLEGE MEDIA BIAS BECAUSE THEY HATE FACTS:

Couric, whose own podcast was nominated for a Webby Award, proceeded to intentionally prove how ridiculous such an assertion is, “And of course, I think there’s no such thing as true objectivity, but having said that, you know, I really struggle with that. And many people say, “Listen, the rules have changed. It’s okay to say you support trans people. It’s okay that you say I am 100 percent for reproductive rights,” you know, all these things that honestly as—personally I hold dear, but professionally I’ve never really—I’ve been trained to not share that.”