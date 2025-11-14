THE STRUGGLE IS REAL:
🚨 HOLY CRAP! Psychotherapists are now seeing the effects of Trump DERANGEMENT Syndrome in their patients
"I had one patient who couldn't enjoy vacation because she saw Trump on her device or news, and felt triggered."
Omg…
"Some of the features of this 'disorder': They… pic.twitter.com/hX2GWZhajq
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2025
Spare a thought for the pressure they’ve created for themselves over the decades:
If they’re old enough, the same people who have TDS also suffered through Bush Derangement Syndrome twenty years ago, and have spent the last half century believing that the world was perpetually going to end in five years, and as a result: