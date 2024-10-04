UNEXPECTEDLY! Kamala Harris’s gushing tribute to Dick Cheney backfires spectacularly: ‘The single most evil man in the 21st century.’

‘Dick Cheney not only committed war crimes and helped kill hundreds of thousands of Iraqis, but he also caused the deaths of thousands of American soldiers,’ wrote journalist Mehdi Hasan. ‘They should send Liz Cheney to Michigan to campaign for Kamala in Dearborn and Detroit. She can explain why she and her dad still support Guantanamo, CIA black sites, torture, rendition, drones and the war in Iraq,’ wrote journalist Glenn Greenwald. ‘Yeah imagine how much worse off we would be without the service of Dick Cheney,’ wrote right-leaning podcaster Saagar Enjeti sarcastically. President Joe Biden also praised Dick Cheney on Friday after he watched Cheney and Harris campaign together. ‘I know her dad. … We argue like hell but I always admired his courage and honesty,’ Biden said, and added, ‘She and her father have character. Character dammit is what we need in this country!’

You’ll want to be sitting down when you learn that the (p)resident was singing a very different tune about Cheney back in the day: “Biden Wanted Cheney Out Too,” CBS reported on October 1st, 2006:

On CBS News’s Face the Nation Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del, the ranking Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, said he thinks Rumsfeld should lose his job because of what he sees as mismanagement of the war. Biden also said that, in an Oval Office meeting, he told President Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney that he wanted Cheney to step down for the same reasons. “The present said to me, quote, ‘Why do you keep picking on Rummy?’ I looked at the president, and I said, ‘Mr. President, with all due respect’ – and I looked at the vice president – ‘Mr. Vice President, I would call for your resignation as well, were you not a constitutional officer,'” Biden told host Bob Scheiffer. “And the president said, ‘Why would you say that?’ And I said, ‘Mr. President, not one piece of advice either Don Rumsfeld or Dick Cheney has given you has turned out to be correct with regard to Iraq.’ And the president just seems completely wedded to the notion,” Biden said. Biden said that the president has to change the course in Iraq. Despite the presence of more than 600,000 troops in the war-torn nation, violence is increasing. But when Schieffer asked if Biden thinks the vice president should resign, Biden said no. “I was making the point that these guys just don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “And no one takes them seriously anymore except the president, apparently.”

On the eve of the election in 2008, Reuters reported Biden saying that “Vice President Cheney has been the most dangerous vice president we’ve had probably in American history.”

It’s astounding that Kamala expects hyper-online Dems to forget all of the branding her party and its media wing did during the first decade of the 21st century, and that her core voters would suddenly believe that Hitler has left the bunker, been rehabilitated, and given a shiny new suit.