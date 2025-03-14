THE NOT-SO-FINAL COUNTDOWN: CBS Environmental Journo Slams Trump EPA: We Have ‘Less Than 10 Years’ to Save Planet.

During the “By the Way” segment on Friday’s CBS Mornings Plus, CBS environmental correspondent David Schechter decried the Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under Administrator Lee Zeldin by giving away the game on the climate alarmists by reupping a line that’s been deployed for at least five decades, which is we have “less than ten years” to save Earth from climate change. Co-host Adriana Diaz twice teased his appearance and spelled doom about what deregulation at the EPA would mean, ominously wondering “what” the “big changes at the EPA” “could cost you” as the “administration…mak[es] good on the President’s campaign promise to roll back climate protections.”

Flashback to CBS in 1972: CBS News’ Walter Cronkite Warns of Coming Ice Age (Video).

And Dan Rather in 1982:

1982. CBS News with Dan Rather details the catastrophes soon to be caused by climate change. 😂 Hopefully you don’t live in Florida, it could disappear any day now. pic.twitter.com/H6zarlCJDH — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 31, 2024

Beyond CBS:

● President ‘has four years to save Earth.’

—The Grauniad, January 27, 2009.

● “A secret report, suppressed by US defence chiefs and obtained by The Observer, warns that major European cities will be sunk beneath rising seas as Britain is plunged into a ‘Siberian’ climate by 2020.”

—The Grauniad, February 21, 2004.

● Warming expert: Only decade left to act in time.

—NBC News, September 14, 2006.

● U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked:

A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of “eco- refugees,” threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP. He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.

—AP, June 29, 1989.

And finally, this classic:

Found via Jim Treacher, who tweets, “Every 10 years, we only have 10 years left.“