DAVID THOMPSON: Grapes Deemed Sour.

From the pages of Vogue, where upscale ladies probe the issues of the day: Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing Now? Specifically, [R]ecently, there’s been a pronounced shift in the way people showcase their relationships online: far from fully hard-launching romantic partners, straight women are opting for subtler signs – a hand on a steering wheel, clinking glasses at dinner, or the back of someone’s head. * * * * * * * * But remember, it’s totally not about image. Just the embarrassment of an Instagram feed cluttered with obsolete boyfriends. Like unfashionable shoes. On the Delusional Diaries podcast, fronted by two New York-based influencers, Halley and Jaz, they discuss whether having a boyfriend is “lame” now. “Why does having a boyfriend feel Republican?” read a top comment. One more time: “Why does having a boyfriend feel Republican?”

Please define your terms, here, Vogue contributor. Because for the past few years, just about everything that was once perfectly normal started being viewed by the Bletchley Park left as a gateway drug to something far worse than supporting lower taxes, a strong military, secure borders, and a smaller welfare state, including Taylor Swift and Sydney Sweeney.

Earlier: Now Even Stay-At-Home Moms are Fascist.

—The American Spectator, September 24th, 2025.

The international socialists at the Grauniad view everything they don’t like as National Socialism, but is being a stay-at-home mom more or less fascist than someone who boasts about working out in his or her local gym?

I assume a stay-at-home mom who reads her kids epic poetry is really redlining the Godwin meter:

By last November, even Van Jones had noticed how crazy his party’s purity tests had become: