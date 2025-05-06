MAHA: How Eating Healthy Became Right-Wing. At the Corner, Jack Butler writes that in the Obama era, “‘preoccupation with health’ was mostly understood as left-wing:”

That began to change for many reasons. Probably the two biggest are “the rise of intersectionality on the left, a framework of victimology into which the overweight fit nicely” (with the approval and sometimes the promotion of food and beverage companies); and the overwhelmingly right-wing opposition to the Covid-19 response regime. The latter, especially, inspired a skepticism of the public health apparatus and certain of its pronouncements regarded as consensus, including on such matters as dietary fat, carbohydrates, and seed oils. That begins to explain how the partisan valence of healthy food has changed since 2008.

At some point, thanks in part to intersectionality, everything became right-wing:

How Did Having Babies Become Right-Wing?

—Madeleine Kearns, The Free Press, April 26th.

Isn’t everything these days?

According to the Grauniad, fitness is definitely right-wing:

Flashback: ” Increasingly, every male interest, from going to the gym, apparently a fascist recruiting ground, to playing video games is decried as right-wing by the left. If you tell young men that everything they like is right wing, you shouldn’t be surprised when they start to believe you.”

And as a result, last year after the presidential election, we immediately entered into some sort of bizarre hell-world in which Van Jones was a voice of sanity: