SPRING FASCISM PREVIEW: Woke Mob Comes for Sydney Sweeney (Again).

It’s almost as if ugly women want pretty women to hide themselves away, and black racists want white people to live their lives in shame of their skin color. Leftist TikTok is in full pitchfork-and-torch mode after a new ad for American Eagle jeans featuring actress Sydney Sweeney used a play on words, with some claiming it’s full-on Nazi propaganda. The ad features Sweeney, 27, clad in a pair of the brand’s jeans and a denim jacket, talking about her jeans/genes. “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality, and even eye color,” she intones in a spot. “My jeans are blue,” she says as she flashes her blue eyes. The “Nazi propaganda” video is below.

Not exactly the second coming of Leni Riefenstahl, and regarding the ad’s pitch line, Ace of Spades adds:

Jennifer Sey, a former Levi’s executive who was forced out due to her normal, logical, factual beliefs about men not being women, says that she’s heard a hundred variations on the “genes/jeans” pun in advertising pitch meetings. I know schools don’t teach history these days so it is not surprising that these people don’t actually know what a Nazi is. Also if I had a dollar for every time an ad agency pitched me the ‘Great Jeans’ idea in my 23 years at Levi’s, well it would be a lot of [cash emoji]

In a VIP post at RedState, Brandon Morse finally tackles the most important of questions: Why We’re So Attracted to Sydney Sweeney.

The convenient timing for [Scarlett] Johansson’s sudden turn isn’t lost on people, but she’s hardly alone. The “male gaze” has become a mustache-twisting villain in pop-society, with many modern feminists targeting it as the reason women are objectified and mistreated in Western culture. It’s funny that you now have an online avalanche of women complaining that men aren’t approaching them despite intentionally doing things to attract them now, but that’s another article. Sweeney does not do this. She’s not “ashamed” of her beauty. She wants you to look. She’s welcoming about it. She’s not shaming you for wanting to look. She embraced the feminine desire to be a beauty to behold and is unapologetic about the fact, and many people — especially men — find a sort of comfort in that. She’s not just beautiful, she’s feminine, and being welcomed into enjoying that beauty is refreshing in a society that tells you that you’re a pig and a monster for wanting to see beautiful women. That’s why Sweeney is such an attractive person. It’s not just the outside, it’s the fact that she seems like a fun gal who doesn’t want to make you feel bad for being a man with masculine instincts.

But she’s clearly angering the gnostic tattooed women with septum piercings on TikTok. During the 2008 presidential campaign in a column for Politico, then-Reason editor Michael Moynihan wrote the left had turned into a “a virtual Bletchley Park of racial cryptographers teasing out the sinister motives and subtexts of McCain’s campaign advertising.”

Today, the septum piercing set are seeing Nazism everywhere, even in blue jeans ads. Talking with Megyn Kelly, Victor Davis Hanson paraphrases Stalin’s head of the secret police Lavrentiy Beria, who was infamously quoted as saying, “Show me the man, and I’ll show you the crime.” Or, in this case, show me the hot actress pitching blue jeans, and I’ll show you the Nazi dog whistle:

Iowahawk writes that the TikTokers have arrived at Subliminal Seduction territory of imagining Deutschland dog whistles everywhere they look:

I'm neither a Nazi nor a marketing expert, but gotta say that screaming that an attractive young woman in a blue jeans advertisement is Nazi-coded is probably the worst anti-Nazi campaign ever devised — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 28, 2025

Back a million years ago a pseudo academic pseudo scientist wrote a best seller of his hallucination of secret titties airbrushed into ice cubes in ads. What we're seeing now is the same thing, except hallucination of secret swastikas airbrushed into ad titties pic.twitter.com/2eQzimhVcL — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 28, 2025

Finally, Jeff Bezos has a lot more housecleaning to do at the WaPo: How American Eagle’s Sydney Sweeney ‘good jeans’ ad went wrong. A provocative new denim campaign featuring the actress leans into retro sexiness — and it’s sparking debate about eugenics and ‘wokeness.’

Not to mention a debate on how it all went wrong for advertising in its response to the 2020-era leftist insanity:

Imagine explaining to someone twenty-five years ago that there would be an uproar over the novelty—the transgression!—of putting an attractive blonde woman in an advertising campaign for a fashion brand. They would look at you as if you were crazy. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 28, 2025

(Classical – and NSFW – reference in headline.)

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Meanwhile, a simple rule is that ugly women will use whatever social power they have to get hot women to look less hot.