CLIMATE CHANGING; SNOOPY, SCOOBY, ODIE, GOOFY, AND CLIFFORD HARDEST HIT: Dogging the Wrong Things for Their ‘Climate Impact.’

“Is there nothing these loons will deny you in the name of their dogma? It would seem not. Your comfort, your security, your cheeseburger, your milkshake, your SUV, your Dodge Ram 350. And now? No Green is gonna be crying when Old Yeller gets it, because the dawg had it coming.”

And concurrently, exercise, low crime, secure borders, and Sydney Sweeney’s ta-tas are all fascism. Last month, America’s Newspaper of Record reported:

…And your little dog, Toto, too.