DISPATCHES FROM THE SILLY SEASON: Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Attacked By Good Morning America: ‘Being Compared To Nazi Propaganda.’

In case you’ve been in a coma, the legacy media has lost its mind.

Look no further than the report from “Good Morning America: First Look” where the Disney-owned show told viewers how actress Sydney Sweeney‘s new American Eagle advertisement proclaiming, “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” is “being compared to Nazi propaganda.”

Those words actually ran on network television. Then, as if that wasn’t crazy enough, the network doubled down by bringing on an advertising professor from Kean University to tell us how the pun, “good genes” is tied to the eugenics movement and how it’s bad for America.

Let’s dive into the segment.