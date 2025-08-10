RESISTANCE TRAINING: This Radical Left-Wing Journalist Is Buffing Up To Smash the Patriarchy.

Karen Attiah, the Israel-hating Washington Post opinion columnist best known for celebrating the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, remains at the Jeff Bezos-owned publication for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. New leadership at the Post has tried to encourage its left-wing activist employees to resign or accept buyouts to leave the paper. Meanwhile, Attiah has routinely accused her fellow employees of subverting democracy and promoting white supremacy.

When she isn’t writing columns attacking Republicans for trying to reimpose racial segregation, getting denounced for threatening to exact violent “revenge” on white women, or accusing Texas governor Greg Abbott of having “slave-catcher energy,” Attiah branches out into other fields.

She launched a “Resistance Summer School” earlier this year after her alma mater, Columbia University, canceled the class she was scheduled to teach on “Race and Journalism.” It resembles an online reeducation camp for anxious liberals—mostly Boomer white women, by the looks of it—who are eager to put in the “intellectual and emotional labor of building a liberated future.” Subjects include “The History of Race” and “Global Anti-Semitism,” not to mention informal lectures on how to look fierce.

“We’re teaching the resistance and we’re gonna look cute!” Attiah said in a recent Instagram video. “The world is falling apart but mwah, mwah, mwah, look at our lip gloss.”

Attiah has also been hitting the gym and bulking up. Her stated fitness goals include becoming “hotter and more lethal” as well as building “legs strong enough to crush men’s hopes and dreams.” Her most recent Post column is about what she learned after gaining 20 pounds of muscle in 3 years.