NY TIMES: The Sydney Sweeney Story Was All the Right’s Fault.

So the basic argument here is that there were only a few hundred thousand people who agreed with the smaller accounts making these eugenics complaints and then Libs of TikTok came along with her 4 million followers and mocked them. And that means she started it…or something.

Personally, I think this is a bit of special pleading from the Times. It’s true no one really attacked the ads initially in the first few days. But once the eugenics claims started making the rounds, people on the right responded because it seemed so absurd to many of them. But the dumb ideas being mocked did originate on the left and did have some significant support from others on the left, especially on TikTok. Anyway, I think Stephen Miller has pretty neatly summarized what this article is doing.

Sydney Sweeney jeans ads. The right – “We are so back” Will Stancil like accounts – “This is Nazi eugenics” Tiktok – “This is clearly nazi eugenics.” Media outlets piggybacking and needing eyeballs from Tiktok – “This is clearly nazi eugenics.” “What, no, it isn’t you morons. It’s a hot Hollywood ingenue in denim. You lunatics.” The Atlantic – “The backlash is a backlash discourse is broken. “No one is outraged by this you MAGAts.” The political right caused all of this <–THEY ARE HERE

It was a dumb, woke argument and the people who made it (and liked it) got hammered as dumb and woke. That’s what happened here. If there wasn’t concern these goofy views went beyond a few fringe people on the left the NY Times wouldn’t be trying so hard to reframe it.