JAMES LILEKS’ WEDNESDAY REVIEW OF MODERN THOUGHT: Great moments in far left Gnosticism, as kitsch painter Thomas Kinkade is declared “fascist:”

Just so you know: The personal is political extends to aesthetic preferences. Your tastes put you in the political camp that deserves violence. Hunt down the fash Kinkade fans and ship them to the camps, or our democracy is in peril!

Rockwell? Oh, we’ll get around to him.