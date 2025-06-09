AMERICANS FED UP WITH PRIDE LIES: Major corporations like IBM and Coke are abandoning their support for Pride Month activities. A recent poll finds a 14 point decline in support for such activities among Republican voters. So little public support appeared that a Boise Pride Festival was cancelled.

Is something significant happening? Looks like it, according to Family Research Council (FRC) Senior Fellow Joseph Backholm, who writing in World Magazine further suggests the reason why:

“We were told redefining marriage was a matter of fairness and decency, and a lot of people fell for it. People with moral objections to same-sex marriage supported it because they thought it was the kind and fair thing to do.

“But the sexual revolutionaries did not offer the tolerance they demanded. The moment they felt a sense of cultural dominance, they responded with speech codes, lawsuits against churches, and attempts to ruin the lives and businesses of anyone who expressed a contrary view.”