OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH EAST TESLA: Now the Dems Want the Guy They Called a Nazi for Six Months to Come Back to Their Side.

Khanna’s case was primarily based on the idea that having Musk on their side would benefit the Democrats. He stated: “Having Elon speak out against the irrational tariff policy, against the deficit exploding Trump bill, and the anti-science and anti-immigrant agenda can help check Trump’s unconstitutional administration. I look forward to Elon turning his fire against MAGA Republicans instead of Democrats in 2026.”

Khanna also said of Musk: “We should ultimately be trying to convince him that the Democratic Party has more of the values that he agrees with. A commitment to science funding, a commitment to clean technology, a commitment to seeing international students like him.”

Wait a minute. The Democrats have more of the values with which Musk agrees? Really? Does that mean that the Democrats are a National Socialist party? Of course they aren’t. They’re an international socialist party, and it’s grimly ironic that they’re now hoping to win the allegiance of a guy they’ve been smearing as a National Socialist for the last six months.

Is Ro Khanna unaware of the words of his California colleague, Rep. Robert Garcia, who back in Jan. 2025 denounced Musk for making what he claimed was a “Nazi salute,” and adding: “He didn’t just do it one time—he did it twice for emphasis. If you talk to anyone like historians, folks actually study the Nazis and study this actual kind of disgusting display, they’ve been very clear about what that was. He should not just apologize. He should be condemned for those kinds of actions. So gross.”

Then there was America’s sweetheart, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-You Wanna Open a Tab?) declared: “In this country, we fight Nazis. We don’t celebrate them.This is the United States of America. And I don’t care what Elon Musk is doing behind a presidential seal. In this country, we hate Nazis. Kind of like a foundational, defining thing. Two of probably the most foundational, defining things about American history is that we beat the Confederates and we beat the Nazis. And I don’t know what side people may be on today, but I still am not rocking with anyone sympathetic to Nazis.”