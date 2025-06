COLOR ME UNSURPRISED: Suspect in Antisemitic Attack in Boulder is Illegal Alien Admitted Under Biden. “Fox News’s Bill Melugin revealed that ‘three senior’ DHS sources said Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, is ‘an Egyptian national in the U.S. illegally,’ and has overstayed his visa after entering the United States under the Biden administration.”

Big roundup on last night’s human-arson attack here.