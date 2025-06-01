HAMASHOLES: Breaking: ‘Targeted Terror Attack’ in Boulder. “A self-proclaimed Palestinian activist showed up with a garden sprayer full of something flammable – witnesses said it was clear but smelled like gasoline – sprayed the group, and then threw Molotov cocktails as he shouted obscenities and watched elderly human beings in flames. . . . The descriptions of the injuries are so ghastly.”

🚨 #BREAKING: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED as Mohamad Soliman in the Boulder terror attack shows He was shouting pro-Palestine propaganda with a thick accent. THIS IS WHY WE NEED MASS DEPORTATIONS. These people SHOULD NOT BE HERE. Multiple victims have been life-flighted from the area,… https://t.co/fM9MfgMkkS pic.twitter.com/WY8332eSyY — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025

I’m devastated to think of the wave of Islamophobia that this incident may set off.

UPDATE:

The guy was literally shouting “free Palestine” and “end Israel” while he lit people on fire but sure, motive seems murky. https://t.co/Y2kFxq2aQ7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 1, 2025

It's been barely a month since they burned the Pennsylvania governors mansion down. https://t.co/U3Xsf4qadF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2025

Every American Jew should be carrying. It's a dereliction of duty not to be armed. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 1, 2025

Every decent American should be carrying. This guy shouldn’t have lived long enough to be arrested. He should have been plugged as soon as he started.