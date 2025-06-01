June 1, 2025

HAMASHOLES: Breaking: ‘Targeted Terror Attack’ in Boulder. “A self-proclaimed Palestinian activist showed up with a garden sprayer full of something flammable – witnesses said it was clear but smelled like gasoline – sprayed the group, and then threw Molotov cocktails as he shouted obscenities and watched elderly human beings in flames. . . . The descriptions of the injuries are so ghastly.”

I’m devastated to think of the wave of Islamophobia that this incident may set off.

UPDATE:

Every decent American should be carrying. This guy shouldn’t have lived long enough to be arrested. He should have been plugged as soon as he started.

Posted at 8:20 pm by Glenn Reynolds