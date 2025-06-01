HAMASHOLES: Breaking: ‘Targeted Terror Attack’ in Boulder. “A self-proclaimed Palestinian activist showed up with a garden sprayer full of something flammable – witnesses said it was clear but smelled like gasoline – sprayed the group, and then threw Molotov cocktails as he shouted obscenities and watched elderly human beings in flames. . . . The descriptions of the injuries are so ghastly.”
🚨 #BREAKING: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED as Mohamad Soliman in the Boulder terror attack shows
He was shouting pro-Palestine propaganda with a thick accent.
THIS IS WHY WE NEED MASS DEPORTATIONS. These people SHOULD NOT BE HERE.
Multiple victims have been life-flighted from the area,… https://t.co/fM9MfgMkkS pic.twitter.com/WY8332eSyY
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 1, 2025
I’m devastated to think of the wave of Islamophobia that this incident may set off.
UPDATE:
The guy was literally shouting “free Palestine” and “end Israel” while he lit people on fire but sure, motive seems murky. https://t.co/Y2kFxq2aQ7
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 1, 2025
It's been barely a month since they burned the Pennsylvania governors mansion down. https://t.co/U3Xsf4qadF
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2025
Every American Jew should be carrying. It's a dereliction of duty not to be armed.
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 1, 2025
Every decent American should be carrying. This guy shouldn’t have lived long enough to be arrested. He should have been plugged as soon as he started.