THE COLUMBIA BROADCASTING SINKHOLE: Deranged Leftwing Propagandist Scott Pelley on Chopping Block at CBS; CBS “News” Embarrassed by Gayle King’s Insistence That She’s an Astronaut Now, and May Also Be Fired.

Back to the Daily Mail: And there might be more exits to come. Multiple sources told the Daily Mail that 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley could also be on the way out. ‘It’s marquee name after marquee name.’ As Megyn Kelly noted, CBS doesn’t have any “marquee” names. ‘People don’t want to say it out loud in the office but the entire space debacle really hurt us,’ a 60 Minutes staffer said of King’s participation in Blue Origin’s all-female spaceflight on April 2. ‘Gayle being part of that is not a good look for our brand.’ ‘I think a lot of people resent Gayle for that,’ continued the insider. ‘I know I do.’ There was a general sense of embarrassment, said one Early Show producer. ‘I almost feel like apologizing when I tell people where I work. I hate it here.’ LOL. Cry more. Coding you must learn. But the most palpable impact appears to have been felt at 60 Minutes, where staff have compared the atmosphere to a ‘sinking ship’. * * * * * * * * Scott Pelley supported the Regime’s banning of rightist speech but now tells Wake Forest graduates they are soldiers in the war against Trump’s crackdown on free speech.

Pompous CBS journalist Scott Pelley closed his commencement address at Wake Forest by telling graduates they “are the fierce defenders of democracy, the seekers of truth,” and “the vanguard against ignorance” that’s taken over the country (i.e. Trump). He added: “In a moment… pic.twitter.com/EzFV79yJRR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 23, 2025

Which is odd, because as Guy Benson notes below, in February, 60 Minutes acted like it really, really hated free speech. Here’s our roundup from back then: Europeans Don’t Get Free Speech, and Neither Does CBS News, Apparently.

That was also the weekend in which CBS’s Margaret Brennan astonishingly said with a straight face to JD Vance that an excess of free speech caused the Holocaust.

60 Minutes recently ran a lengthy report gushing over Germany’s anti-free speech policies, in which prosecutors laughed about confiscating phones and levying fines over bad thoughts. The lengthy report featured ZERO dissenting voices. Not even one quote against censorship. https://t.co/It79lvqWIK — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 26, 2025

🚨 WATCH: Sen. Cynthia Creem says EVs aren’t enough—Massachusetts must limit how far you can drive, too. Her bill creates a panel to track your mileage and fine you if you go too far. She says just walk or bike instead. Textbook extreme, out-of-touch policymaking. 👇#mapoli pic.twitter.com/RgI3OqMTL0 — Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance (@MassFiscal) May 23, 2025

Of course he’d sign onboard with the above MA state senator’s proposal in a second: CBS ‘Global Warming Special’ Host Likened Warming Skeptics to Holocaust Deniers.

While most of the country was watching the Green Bay Packers play the New York Giants, CBS aired an hour-long, severely one-sided special about the threat of global warming. The special was hosted by CBS’s Scott Pelley. In January 2007, Pelley was asked why he refused to include global warming skeptics in his reporting. He responded, “If I do an interview with [Holocaust survivor] Elie Wiesel, am I required as a journalist to find a Holocaust denier?” The January 20 CBS special attacked the Bush White House for not being willing to sign the Kyoto Protocol after he was elected – furthering the common misconception that Bush has been alone in his opposition to it, as the Senate actually voted 95 to 0 to reject Kyoto earlier.

—Jeff Poor, NewsBusters, January 21st, 2008.

Flashback: CBS’s Scott Pelley Loses a Fight Rigged in his Favor.