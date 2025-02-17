CBS “HAD A TRUE BANNER WEEKEND:” Europeans Don’t Get Free Speech, and Neither Does CBS News, Apparently.

No wonder the Germans were weeping by the end of it all. Vance had called everybody in the audience on their bluff. “You’re not afraid of your own people, are you?” Of course they are. (And also, let’s not kid ourselves, either: They have their reasons, especially if they’re Germans.) You know who also is terrified of the people? CBS News. Yes, CBS had a true banner Sunday for itself this weekend by tagging along with Vance to Munich. And they made it clear they were on the side of the Europeans weeping about having to listen to the angry voices of their constituents. Margaret Brennan made headlines pontificating about the origins of the Holocaust from too much “free speech” — a topic for tomorrow’s Carnival of Fools because few in the media have more willingly donned clown makeup in recent weeks — but really it was 60 Minutes’ remarkable praise of Germany’s anti-free-speech laws that took the cake for me.

Indeed: Don’t let’s be beastly to the Germans…don’t let’s be beastly to the Hun:

Insulting someone is not a crime, and criminalizing speech is going to put real strain on European-US relationships. This is Orwellian, and everyone in Europe and the US must reject this lunacy. https://t.co/WZSifyDWMr — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 17, 2025

More from yesterday’s segment: 60 Minutes Propaganda Off the Charts This Weekend.

USAID’s existence has always been predicated on weaponized empathy. As long as the elite can pull your heartstrings they can count on you turning off your brain. That is why USAID always supported a little bit of food and medical aid–“see, we are saving lives!”–while pouring the majority of their resources into regime change both in the West and outside of it. Now, with the “chaos” at USAID caused by the budget freeze and the mass layoffs, 60 Minutes is weaponizing our empathy for the people who worked at this deeply corrupt agency. Watch:

🚨🇺🇸MISLEADING MUCH, 60 MINUTES? 60 Minutes claimed Kristina Drye “was fired this month in the chaotic shutdown of USAID.” What they didn’t tell you? Kristina wasn’t a USAID employee – she worked for XLA and Jefferson Partners, providing speechwriting services for USAID… pic.twitter.com/bzxawR4Rxm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 17, 2025

This is pure propaganda for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that the woman being interviewed didn’t even work at USAID. She was a consultant, and her job had NOTHING to do with providing aid to anybody but Samantha Power, for whom she wrote speeches. On LinkedIn, she describes herself, unsurprisingly, as a “national security specialist” (Deep State operative), not an aid worker. So…this poor, poor USAID worker who will never be able to afford child care again is actually an outside consultant who wrote speeches for Samantha Power, the Biden appointed Deep State head of USAID. Boo hoo. Doubt she could ever work again. How are the rice and beans going to make it to Africa if Kristina isn’t there to write a speech about it?

Exit quote:

More here: 60 Minutes Airs an All-Timer, and the Depths They Sink to Will Blow Your Mind. “So a major news outlet promoted laws that punish the spreading of ‘disinformation’ and then proceeded to spread disinformation for partisan gain. You can’t make this stuff up. Truly, CBS News is on another level right now.”