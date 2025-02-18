SEE BS: Clown Margaret Brennan Claims Free Speech Caused The Holocaust.

This is a crazy exchange. Does the media really think the holocaust was caused by free speech? https://t.co/EBUKx75Wfm — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 16, 2025

Given the track record of the media after October 7th, I’d say that Vance is probably correct. But Margaret Brennan is simply parroting in what is called the “Weimar fallacy.” The idea that the post-World War I Weimar Republic of Germany collapsed due to free speech – allowing the Holocaust to take place – is just historically wrong, especially when it came to censoring the Nazi Party. Nazi publications were frequently banned during the Weimar years. The Nazi party newspaper, the Völkischer Beobachter, was temporarily suspended many times for anti-Semitic excesses in the early 1920s. After Hitler’s failed coup attempt in 1923 both the Nazi party and its newspaper were banned until 1925. Most German states also banned him from speaking publicly between 1925 and 1927. But in retrospect Hitler concluded that on balance the ban was a benefit as it boosted his fame and popularity. Two other newspapers, Joseph Goebbels’ Der Angriff (the attack) and Julian Streicher’s virulently anti-Semitic Der Stürmer (the striker) were also subject to what today would be called anti hate speech laws. The former had Bernhard Weiss, the Jewish vice president of the Berlin police force, as one of its favourite targets. But his attempts at legal action helped Goebbels portray the paper as the victim of a Jewish conspiracy to enslave the German people. The censorship ended up making Adolf Hitler a “political martyr” – and paved the way for his election in 1933.

Former ACLU President and @TheFIREorg Senior Fellow on the “Weimar fallacy.” Nadine’s father was a Holocaust survivor.pic.twitter.com/atmo8qPjTR — Nico Perrino (@NicoPerrino) February 16, 2025

And once the Nazis came to power, there was no more pretense at “freedom of speech.”

Indeed. As Ezra Levant wrote in 2012: Censoring Hitler — and the past.

If every Jew in Europe had a firearm, do you think Hitler could have killed six million of them so easily? He might still have been able to kill them. But not without a fight. Not like lambs to the slaughter. Lucky for Hitler, the Jews in Germany had been disarmed by do-gooders long before he took power. It actually was part of the terms of the Treaty of Versailles that ended the First World War. These same liberals brought in censorship laws, too — under which Hitler himself was prosecuted. So when Hitler took power in 1933, much of his work was done for him — civil liberties had already been limited, by the “good guys.” According to the great journalist and historian George Jonas, when Hitler started limiting personal freedom, a left-wing legislator stood up in the Reichstag to complain about it. And here’s what Hitler said: “Late you come, but still you come. You should have recognized the value of criticism during the years we were in opposition (when) our press was forbidden, our meetings were forbidden, and we were forbidden to speak for years on end.” It’s a terrifying reminder that laws that destroy our civil liberties are dangerous no matter who passes them, and no matter what good intentions accompanied them. The lesson is, don’t let the government take away your rights.

At the start of President Trump’s first term, some of the “#resistance” left had flashbacks to the White Rose movement in Nazi Germany: Trump win sprouts ‘white roses’ in spirit of anti-Nazi youth.

Analogies between Adolf Hitler’s regime and the impending presidency of Donald Trump were made during an exhibition on Nazi Germany’s youth resistance movement on Tuesday night. Hosted by Hebrew College, the exhibition focuses on the clandestine student publishers of six anti-Nazi leaflets that were distributed throughout Germany. Apart from several botched attempts on Hitler’s life, the self-labelled “White Rose” group’s activities are recalled as the most daring anti-regime efforts undertaken in Nazi Germany. Although the exhibition in New England was planned several months ago, widespread emotional unrest following Trump’s election victory made Tuesday’s opening event particularly poignant, said organizers. “Many, if not most people under pressure, do not stand up,” said Germany’s consul-general to New England, Dr. Ralf Horlemann. In his remarks, Horlemann paid homage to Sophie Scholl, who along with brother Hans Scholl are most closely associated with the White Rose group. At 21-years-old, Scholl was sent to the guillotine for her role in publishing two of the leaflets.

That doesn’t sound like a nation with an excess of free speech to me. Incidentally, this is all basic History 101 stuff; is Brennan deliberately distorting past world events, or did CBS actually put someone on air who doesn’t know the history of WWII?

Or as Mark Steyn asks, “Too Stupid Even for CBS News?” “Late you come, but still you come. I did not think it was possible to despise the ‘mainstream’ media more than I already did. In a society thoroughly moronized by Brain-Dead Brennan and her ilk, Hitler is the sole remaining historical figure anybody’s heard of. And they can’t even get that right. ‘Weaponising’ free speech? What does that even mean? In Germany, tweets get you gaoled but rape is just part of your ‘cultural tradition’. And CBS News knows which side it’s on.”