HEY, REMEMBER IN THE FALL OF 2024, WHEN THE KAMALA HARRIS CAMPAIGN SOUGHT TO REHABILITATE THE REPUTATIONS OF DICK CHENEY AND GEORGE W. BUSH? Dr. Jill says, hold my zinfandel!

The left absolutely vilified Mike Milken in the 1980s — he was pardoned by Trump in February of 2020 — now Jill is going to work for him; that’s just perfect. More details at the Daily Caller, in an article headlined: Former First Lady Jill Biden Finds A New Gig In The Swamp.