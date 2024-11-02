OCEANIA HAS NEVER BEEN AT WAR WITH EAST DUBYA: Liz Cheney urges George W. Bush to make presidential endorsement.

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney called on ex-president George W. Bush to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of Tuesday’s election. “I can’t explain why George W. Bush hasn’t spoken out but I think it’s time, and I wish that he would,” Cheney said The New Yorker Radio Hour on Friday. Cheney’s father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, served under Bush. Both Cheneys have endorsed Harris. An outspoken critic of Trump, Cheney has also stumped with Harris on the campaign trail and urged Republicans to vote for the Democratic nominee. Bush and his wife, Laura, however, have publicly stated they don’t have plans to endorse a candidate for president.

As Robert Spencer writes: Liz Cheney Pleads With George W. Bush to Take the Uniparty Plunge and Endorse Kamala.

Dick Cheney did it. Arnold Schwarzenegger did it. Adam Kinzinger did it, of course. So did Jeff Flake. Mike Pence walked right up to the edge but ultimately declined to take the plunge, but even George W. Bush’s daughter, Barbara Pierce Bush, and Dick Cheney’s notorious daughter Liz (that is, former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Jan. 6) jumped right in. And now Liz Cheney is calling upon the biggest prize of all, former President George W. Bush, to join the party for the uniparty and endorse Kamala Harris for president.

Is this part of some fiendish plot by Liz Cheney to remind Democrat voters that her father and the other man they feverishly thought of 20 years ago as the second coming of Hitler are now to be revered as wise elder statesmen making thoughtful political choices in a turbulent election year? Might that not remind them that whatever happens on Tuesday, Trump, the current Hitler, will be similarly rehabilitated himself to contrast against whoever the new Hitler will be in 2028?