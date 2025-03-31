THE NOT SO FINAL COUNTDOWN: Another Climate Apocalypse Deadline Just Passed.

On June 3, 2022, a protestor tied her neck to the net during a tennis match at the French Open. Her shirt read “We Have 1028 Days Left.” She was referring to the scientifically indisputable analysis from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that if radical de-carbonization was not implemented within that time frame, it would be too late to save the planet from the angry climate God. “Climate activist delivers a poignant message during the French Open semi-final” [06/06/2022] The 1,028th day was last week, Thursday March 27, 2025. We’re all still here, sea levels haven’t risen, global temperatures haven’t changed, and the climate is not in peril. I’ve spent a lot of time mocking people like this young lady, but it is absolutely tragic and heartbreaking how we have immersed our children in the false-science of the climate doomsday cult. She deserved better than to be told by “respectable” authorities that life on Earth will end if she does not take radical action, possibly sacrificing her freedom, to save the planet.

We’ve had a parade of final countdowns since the first “Earth Day” in 1970. As Jim Treacher wrote earlier this month, “Every 10 years, we only have 10 years left.”

Going forward the cognitive dissonance of the same people who believe in a rapidly approaching eco-doomsday who are now burning electric cars will be fun to square. In the short-term, an Atlantic journalist just a got a taste of how crazy the extremes on his side of aisle can be: Atlantic Editor Reveals Severe Leftist Derangement by Driving Tesla Cybertruck.

The very first paragraph of Desai’s Saturday article, “My Day Inside America’s Most Hated Car,” paints a very poor picture of the prevalent attitude among his fellow liberals: On the first Sunday of spring, surrounded by row houses and magnolia trees, I came to a horrifying realization: My mom was right. I had been flipped off at least 17 times, called a “motherf***ker” (in both English and Spanish), and a “f***ing dork.” A woman in a blue sweater stared at me, sighed, and said, “You should be ashamed of yourself.” All of this because I was driving a Tesla Cybertruck.

Show us on the doll where the electric truck touched you.