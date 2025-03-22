ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: The carbon footprint of a burning Tesla.

So the sum is that the vandals, the climate alarmism that boosts Tesla sales, the subsidy pushers in the federal government, and the owner-victims are all on the Left. Fewer Republicans have the money to buy such expensive vehicles, and anyway, they don’t want to switch from their internal combustion engine. They can mostly stand aside and watch incendiary lefties attack each other.

One consequence is that Tesla owners now festoon their cars and trucks with bumper stickers bearing such slogans as, “I bought this car before we knew Elon was crazy,” and “Vintage Tesla, pre-madness edition.” The stickers serve two purposes, one boastful and the other appeasing. They signal that the owner is of a liberal and tolerant ilk, hates Musk and Trump, and is thus on the side of the angels (and the fire bombers). They are also a sort of defensive manifesto, implying to the vandals, “Don’t wreck my ride; I’m on your side.”

A further irony is that incinerating a row of Teslas or Tesla charging stations surely pumps more carbon dioxide and other acrid pollutants into the air than the vehicles would save if allowed to live out their working lives unmolested.

Ready for more ironies? One is that spray-painting swastikas is an odd way to suggest you are against Nazis, which is how many on the Left, and certainly the vandals, characterize Trump and Musk.