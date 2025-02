NOW THAT ASTEROID 2024 YR4 IS LOOKING MORE LIKELY TO STRIKE EARTH, an InstaPundit reader posts this bit of poetry in the comments:

O it’s Elon this, an’ Elon that, an’ “Chuck ‘im out, the cad!”;

But it’s “Elon, please, a rocket!” when the rocks are lookin’ bad.

When the rocks are lookin’ bad, my boys, the rocks are lookin’ bad,

O it’s “Save us, Mr. Elon!” when the rocks are lookin’ bad.

I think Kipling would approve. Of the poem, and of Elon.