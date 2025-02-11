HELP US, ELON, YOU’RE OUR ONLY HOPE: Odds of a Tunguska-Scale Impact in 2032 Just Doubled.
Related: What asteroid 2024 YR4 teaches about techno-capitalism and risk: It’s good to possess the wealth and capability to act.
HELP US, ELON, YOU’RE OUR ONLY HOPE: Odds of a Tunguska-Scale Impact in 2032 Just Doubled.
Related: What asteroid 2024 YR4 teaches about techno-capitalism and risk: It’s good to possess the wealth and capability to act.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.