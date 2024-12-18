JUSTINE BATEMAN SAYS THE LAST EIGHT YEARS OF CANCEL CULTURE HAVE BEEN “UNBEARABLE:”

“I don’t remember a time in my career where there was an absence of criticism of me,” Bateman said. “So I’ve always been, there’s always been somebody, at least one person, and I say that sarcastically, like more than one person, who’s got a problem with me or something about my presence pushes their buttons or they don’t like that I haven’t done anything to my face. I mean, so any quote blowback I would be getting from anything I’m saying now is in the same bin. In other words, it’s no different now than it’s ever been. So I don’t care. And all I’m saying now is I’m glad that that mob mentality momentum is over because the last eight years, and most acutely last four years, were f*cking unbearable. Unbearable. I never wanna go through anything like that again in my life. I truly don’t. It was the most un-American situation I’ve ever been in. And I’m 58, I think, I’m 58, you know?”

“To say that people can’t say, can’t ask questions, can’t say what they think, can’t ask that there be some research on this or that. It was absolutely awful. It was just like revenge of the hall monitors. It was the f*cking Debbie Downers, the Party Poopers.”

MEGYN KELLY, HOST: Yeah, totally agree.

And one of the things, you know, the social media video critiques that I'm doing. I mean, I'm not doing that many anymore 'cause it's, you don't have as many, you know, people getting all crazy about it. But I will do it for subscribers for a Christmas present, for if they want a Christmas present for someone, they could like send me their mom's or their sisters or whatever's, <laugh>, you know, I mean, it's a good Christmas present. Right. And I'll do a critique for them.