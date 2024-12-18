JUSTINE BATEMAN SAYS THE LAST EIGHT YEARS OF CANCEL CULTURE HAVE BEEN “UNBEARABLE:”
“I don’t remember a time in my career where there was an absence of criticism of me,” Bateman said. “So I’ve always been, there’s always been somebody, at least one person, and I say that sarcastically, like more than one person, who’s got a problem with me or something about my presence pushes their buttons or they don’t like that I haven’t done anything to my face. I mean, so any quote blowback I would be getting from anything I’m saying now is in the same bin. In other words, it’s no different now than it’s ever been. So I don’t care. And all I’m saying now is I’m glad that that mob mentality momentum is over because the last eight years, and most acutely last four years, were f*cking unbearable. Unbearable. I never wanna go through anything like that again in my life. I truly don’t. It was the most un-American situation I’ve ever been in. And I’m 58, I think, I’m 58, you know?”
“To say that people can’t say, can’t ask questions, can’t say what they think, can’t ask that there be some research on this or that. It was absolutely awful. It was just like revenge of the hall monitors. It was the f*cking Debbie Downers, the Party Poopers.”
MEGYN KELLY, HOST: Yeah, totally agree.
JUSTINE BATEMAN: And one of the things, you know, the social media video critiques that I'm doing. I mean, I'm not doing that many anymore 'cause it's, you don't have as many, you know, people getting all crazy about it. But I will do it for subscribers for a Christmas present, for if they want a Christmas present for someone, they could like send me their mom's or their sisters or whatever's, <laugh>, you know, I mean, it's a good Christmas present. Right. And I'll do a critique for them.
Bateman’s critiques of leftist meltdowns worked both because of the unexpected source, and the contrast between conservatives’ views after losing a presidential election, which boil down to “Well, that sucked, but we’ll get ’em next time,” compared with the left’s performative apocalyptic meltdowns whenever they lose. (At least since 2000, which the Wall Street Journal’s Dan Henninger once compared to 9/11):
For activist and professional Democrats, the most ignominious day in their collective political lives occurred a year earlier—the Florida presidential recount. The 2000 election ended only when the Supreme Court resolved it in favor of George Bush. Republican and independent voters moved on, but many Democrats never did; they were now being governed by an illegitimate president. The chances that any Bush policies would retain their support were minimal, with or without 9/11.
Bush himself would be declared first Hitler, and then an unperson by the left until late September of this year, when, with an increasingly fevered tone, Kamala supporters such as Liz Cheney began to beg him to endorse her.