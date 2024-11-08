JUSTINE BATEMAN OFFERS HILARIOUS FILM TIPS TO MELTING DOWN TIKTOKERS: #SocialMediaVideoCritique. “We can’t say she is a Trump supporter for certain, she probably isn’t, but her eyes seem to have been opened about how bad leftist politicians are. A Los Angeles resident, Bateman is hyper-critical of Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Karen Bass, and recently ousted District Attorney George Gascón.”

#SocialMediaVideoCritique

– This one has a number of issues.

– Primarily, the main objective of the piece is to “shave the head.” However, this never plays out properly, and we are instead distracted by the actresses inability to perform the direction.

– The actions that 1/ https://t.co/SVr0FQzecS — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 7, 2024

Bateman offers her some thoughts on her worldview in a Twitter thread today that begins, “Decompressing from walking on eggshells for the past four years:”

I am neither one extreme or the other, but am one of the millions of people who believe in common sense, and that everyone should be free to live their lives however they want, unless that freedom interferes with someone else’s freedom to live their own life. That’s it.

That was fascist hate speech, particularly in Los Angeles, right up until Tuesday night.