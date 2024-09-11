WELL, SURE, AND TRUMP SURELY MUST HAVE KNOWN THEY WOULD: MSNBC Host Says the Quiet Part Out Loud About the ABC News Debate. “Donald Trump missed his chance to deliver a knockout blow to Kamala Harris. It was sloppier than his first debate. She got under his skin, which led to some nonsensical tangents, something Harris wanted to do. Anything that can be done to get her out of talking about policy is a win for that camp. Yet, despite my disappointment in Trump’s performance, where he had multiple opportunities to turn Harris inside out as a total clown who is unqualified and unprepared to be president, the vice president was assisted mightily by ABC News moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis. It was the Democrat media complex at work, and they arguably were debating with Trump during this circus last night. MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace and Tim Walz both said the quiet part out loud: the moderators rigged the debate.”

Flashback: September, 2004: “The media, I think, wants Kerry to win and I think they’re going to portray Kerry and Edwards I’m talking about the establishment media, not Fox. They’re going to portray Kerry and Edwards as being young and dynamic and optimistic and there’s going to be this glow about them, collective glow, the two of them, that’s going to be worth maybe 15 points.”

That’s what’s happening with Kamala now. Will it work? It will if they can make it work.

