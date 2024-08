FLASHBACK, September, 2004: “The media, I think, wants Kerry to win and I think they’re going to portray Kerry and Edwards I’m talking about the establishment media, not Fox. They’re going to portray Kerry and Edwards as being young and dynamic and optimistic and there’s going to be this glow about them, collective glow, the two of them, that’s going to be worth maybe 15 points.”

That’s what’s happening with Kamala now. But it didn’t last before. Will it last now?