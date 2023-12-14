THE FRUITS OF CORRUPTION INCLUDE DISTRUST:
The more Trump is indicted, the more he rises in the polls.
That correlation doesn't prove causation, but what it does prove is that most Americans have so much distrust in the justice system and DOJ that even felony indictments don't undermine Trump's standing with the public: https://t.co/1uHc1dttlz
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 14, 2023
