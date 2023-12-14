December 14, 2023

THE FRUITS OF CORRUPTION INCLUDE DISTRUST:

Related: THEY WERE GOING AFTER TRUMP, WHEN ALL ALONG THE RUSSIAN COLLUSION WAS COMING FROM INSIDE THE FBI: Tough Sentence Punctuates Downfall of Former FBI Counterintelligence Chief: Judge sentences Charles McGonigal to more than four years in prison for accepting secret payments from sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Posted at 10:49 pm by Glenn Reynolds